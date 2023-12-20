What we learned in cyber in 2023, and what to look out for

As businesses continue to grow online and rely further on digital capabilities, designing your organisation to be ‘secure by default’ is becoming more important than ever.



Almost every credible source will tell you that the volume of cyber attacks is up this year. But this is not a new headline, and as technology and information security professionals we are already primed for it. What is far more interesting is how cyber crime has changed and how we can respond to those changes.

So what did we learn in 2023? Breaches and attacks Many of the most high-profile attacks of this year can be traced to simple relatively straightforward attack vectors. The Optus breach, one of the largest in recent history, compromised 10 million records and was, we are told, the result of nothing more than an exposed API. This tells us that basic security controls are not working, and we need to be questioning the validation and efficacy of the designed controls that we have in place. There really is no substitute for testing. The Police Service of Northern Ireland breach earlier this year, where the details of 10,000 officers and civilians were accidentally published online, has reminded us that people with legitimate access continue to be both the first line of defence and the weakest link. Practical guard rails and good education on the fundamentals is essential to avoid situations like these. Phishing attacks using messages generated by AI are on the increase, and this is leading to more credible messages being sent. Indeed, Darktrace reported a 135% increase in ‘novel social engineering attacks’ over the month in which ChatGPT went into widespread adoption. This means a proportionate reduction in obvious phishing messages, which leads to higher click-through rates from users. Protecting data Knowing where your data is has become a real problem. The combination of cloud and extended supply chains has left security teams with a challenge. Take for example, a project to move from an on-prem CRM platform to Salesforce that is being delivered by a project manager in marketing. In those scenarios it can be hard for information security teams to know what is going on. Ensuring security is represented in digital engineering processes has always been important but now more than ever we are seeing a split between organisations that have managed to do this successfully and those that have not. Security must be easy for development teams to apply and the relationship must be collaborative in both directions if we are to avoid good security being bypassed. Awareness Board awareness of cyber risk is increasing and that means boards need good quality risk data that is presented in a form that they can understand. This is often a challenge where risks are reported in purely technical terms or based on control maturity rather than business impact. In some sectors, the operational resilience agenda has been able to really help in providing a focus on the key issues and accessible information for senior leaders.