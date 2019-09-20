The UK’s digital identity policy conundrum

“If I were you, I wouldn’t start from here.” That well-known phrase has resonated in my head since I saw the description and questions released last month in the consultation on digital identity from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and the Government Digital Service (GDS).

Those words resonated again as Kantara’s identity assurance working group grappled with its responses to the call for evidence and became deafening when I saw the first few slides at the recent Birmingham roundtable event organised to discuss the consultation after the deadline for responses.

It was well run, make no mistake. Valuable and insightful too, as Hannah Rutter, head of digital identity at DCMS, observed in closing comments. The light attendance and the Midlands location – north of the London bubble – perhaps contributed to produce more people-centred ideas with good discussion for DCMS and GDS to ponder.

The objective for the consultation was spot on – towards a thriving, inclusive, trusted digital economy. References to technology and regulation as potential blockers were on-point too. But not a single mention of policy.

As in the call for evidence questions, the roundtable’s opening slides assumed and accepted the current policy interventions. It seemed this was to be an exercise of titivating around the edges, finding point solutions and other nuggets that would transform the current Gov.uk Verify mess into a world-class exemplar once more. I was stunned.

Policy issues Afterwards, I asked the GDS and DCMS representatives how long they had been engaged in digital identity. The average came out at less than two years. For sure, GDS still retains a handful of contractors with a good number of years deep into the space and may have been at least present when the current policy interventions in play were created in 2010-2012. Meanwhile, the career civil servant leadership above them churn every few years, meaning that much of the institutional knowledge is lost. When I told the story of how the current policy interventions came to be – that it was a product of those times; a firestarter exemplar to fan the flames for more Verify-like schemes, more providers, more solutions, more certifiers and more industry associations to build a vibrant, balanced and trusted ecosystem that could show the world that it could be done in a common law country without a mandatory electronic ID card – they listened so intently that I knew they had never heard it before.

Policy is not like a computer chip or a car part. You can't just swap it out. You have to know what it was trying to achieve when it was introduced and what factors cause it not to work as envisaged – all before you can fix it. My initial sense of the questions asked and then reinforced by the experience at the roundtable is that the underlying policy is not being reviewed – more taken as assumed. The constant reference to a "market" for digital identity is just one reflection of that. Another is the obsession with digital identity. This may seem a strange thing to read from the executive director of a non-profit community, half of whose mission rests exactly there (the other half rests on agency over one's personal data). But in order to drive towards a thriving, inclusive, trusted digital economy, all its components need to be taken forward. Digital identity is an essential one, but not the only one. Attribute exchange, delegated authorisation and permission-sharing, agency over where and how one's personal data (including digital identity data) are used, are all important too. It's really good to see the 2020 pilot for passport attribute exchange, even when remembering that the Passport Office first tried this about 10 years ago. The idea has been copied by Australia, New Zealand and possibly others in the form of document validation/verification services that still operate today.