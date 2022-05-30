Strong internal foundations are key to withstanding external threats

In today’s cyber security threat landscape, it pays to be proactive rather than reactive. Malicious actors increasingly spend less time hidden within infiltrated systems looking for weak areas to exploit, sometimes only needing to be in systems for mere hours before finding the cracks in the defences. With the median threat actor “dwell time” reducing to 21 days, IT security teams must have robust passive threat detection tools in place.

It is understandable why security teams try to cover all bases when mapping out possible attack threats. But the reality is that for most organisations, after taking into account the sheer amount of hardware and software used across the network, identifying and plugging all the gaps is unfeasible.

It is at this stage that many security teams dedicate too much time and too many resources in trying to anticipate every kind of attack. Just as a chess grandmaster knows that not every piece on the board can be saved, those in charge of cyber security can improve defences by focusing on the most important pieces.

The Active Directory is often the target of attackers once they have infiltrated the network through an internet-facing vulnerability or because someone in the organisation has been compromised through phishing. Having command over the Active Directory is like gaining control of the company’s “keys to the kingdom”. If the Active Directory is taken offline, a very possible scenario – and one that has happened in the past – is that the IT team could be knocked completely offline and rendered unreachable.

To prevent this kind of situation, one best practice is to apply the principle of least privilege. By reducing the number of devices or people with administrator access, setting up continuous monitoring, introducing a tiered administrative model and establishing Active Directory domain controllers as a server core could reduce the risks.

Legacy technology can also be a primary source of vulnerability for many organisations. Internal systems that may not be internet-facing can often lie dormant and out of view from threat assessments. Unless internal scans are done to identify these systems and any potential security risks, malicious actors may exploit misconfigurations to breach the walls. Legacy systems that are not able to support updates and integrate with newer operating systems similarly remain vulnerable to attack.