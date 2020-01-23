Travelex hackers shut down German car parts company Gedia in massive ‘cyber attack’

The criminal group responsible for the cyber attack that has disrupted high-street banks and the foreign currency exchange chain Travelex for more than three weeks has launched what has been described as a “massive cyber attack” on a German automotive parts supplier.

Parts manufacturer Gedia, which employs 4,300 people in seven countries, said today that the attack will have far-reaching consequences for the company, which has been forced to shut down its IT systems and send staff home.

The 100-year-old company, which has its headquarters in Attendorn, said in a statement that it would take weeks or months before its systems were up and running, after the criminal group behind the Sodinokibi ransomware attack on Travelex claimed responsibility for the attack on an underground web forum.

“A massive cyber attack was carried out on the headquarters of the Gedia Automotive Group in Attendorn at the beginning of this week,” said a company spokesman. “After discovery and investigation, an immediate system shutdown was decided by the management. This action was taken to prevent a complete breakdown of the IT infrastructure.”

The admission came after the criminal group behind a series of attacks on companies using sophisticated malware that encrypts files, known as Sodinokibi or REvil, threatened to publish sensitive data on the internet.

The group used two Russian-speaking underground forums on the dark web to threaten to publish 50GB of sensitive data, including blueprints and employees’ and clients’ details, unless Gedia agreed to pay a ransom.

The post read: “Gedia.com. Not contacting us. All machines in the network are encrypted. More than 50GB of data is stolen, including blueprints, employees’ and clients’ details. Everything is thoughtfully prepared to be uploaded to a data exchange platform. What will not be acquired, we’ll share for free. Seven days to publication.”

Gedia said the attack had “far-reaching” consequences for the entire group – which has operations in countries including Spain, Poland, Hungary and the US – because all locations are connected to the company’s central IT infrastructure.

“Since large parts of the administration are not able to work due to the shutdown, almost the entire administration employees in Attendorn are initially at home within a flextime rule,” it said.

Emergency plan The parts manufacturer said it had implemented an emergency plan to ensure production of parts continued, that raw materials were delivered and that it could process customer deliveries. The company has hired external security experts to analyse the attack and repair the damage. Initial indications are that the attack occurred in Eastern Europe. The group behind the attack, which is thought to comprise 40 criminal syndicates, specialises in exploiting known security weaknesses to access companies’ IT systems. It encrypts sensitive data and demands a ransom payment to give companies access to their data. An individual using the name “UNKN” or “unknown”, posted threats on two Russian-speaking underground hacking forums yesterday threating to sell Gedia’s confidential data and to publish a data that remained unsold on the internet within seven days. The attackers have released a file containing scans of Gedia’s Microsoft Active Directory, containing details of sensitive user name and passwords, as proof that they have infiltrated the company’s networks. It reveals that the hackers used a tool, known as ADRecon, that was also used in previous Sodinokibi attacks, to extract data from Gedia. Sodinokibi ransom threat posted on Russian crime forum Israeli security company Kela, a specialist in darknet threat intelligence, which identified the ransom message, said the crime groups behind Sodinokibi were using new tactics to step up pressure on companies to pay. Maya Steiner, threat intelligence team leader at Kela, said: “This is a continuation of the recent ‘attack and brag’ streak of the group. This is the second time they have released ‘proof’ documents, and the first where they announce that they are starting to release full data from a company that has failed to pay.” The group has also used the Russian-speaking crime forum to step up pressure on another ransomware victim, US computer services company Artech Information Systems, which lists Fortune 500 companies such as AT&T, Mastercard, Bank of America, Capital One and Wells Fargo among its clients. The hackers published 300MB of data, containing company files stolen from Artech, dating from 2015 to 2019, on the internet on 11 January 2020. The files are understood to have included the personal mobile phone numbers of company executives, user names and passwords for servers, and instructions for staff on how to connect to remote company servers. The cyber crime group said yesterday’s post that it would “commence selling data” from Artech. Artech did not immediately respond to requests from Computer Weekly, but then confirmed that it been hit by a malware attack on 14 January. “As a precaution, we immediately shut down all of our systems in order to fully investigate the attack and ascertain whether any sensitive or personal data was compromised,” a spokesman said. “While we will continue to conduct further forensic examination, at this stage we believe that no sensitive or personal data has been compromised.”

Unpatched VPN server According to analysis by US cyber security firm Bad Packets, Artech had an unpatched Pulse Secure VPN server on its network, which left it exposed to ransomware attacks. The company patched the server on 4 January. Troy Mursch, chief research officer at Bad Packets, said: “Our historical data shows their server was vulnerable from 24 August 2019 until 3 January 2020.” The servers would have been vulnerable since late April 2019 when the issue was patched by Pulse Secure, said Mursch. ADRecon, the security tool used in recent attacks by the criminal groups behind Sodinikobi, was developed by Australian company Sense of Security to allow professionals and ethical hackers to examine the Active Directory on Windows Servers, which is used to control network access and permissions. Sense of Security’s website says: “Weak passwords, unauthorised user access, outdated/dormant user accounts and weak policies are all common catalysts for security breaches. ADRecon will help organisations identify these shortcomings and address any compliance issues present in the directory.”