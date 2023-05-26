Security Think Tank: Why “secure coding” is neither

There’s a little bit of a trap sometimes that can arise in the way that humans understand and process language. Specifically, sometimes we take the meaning of a word or phrase for granted. By this, I mean we use a term meaning a given thing, only for those hearing us to understand the term in a completely different way.

This is counterproductive when it happens in day-to-day communication, but can be dangerous in the context of risk-impacting disciplines such as cyber security, assurance, and governance. In these situations, it can create risk.

I bring this up because often we hear about ways to ensure “secure coding” in organisations that author and maintain software as part of their business, either for internal or external use. It’s important because, frankly, most businesses fall into this category nowadays. While it’s natural to discuss the challenges of software risk this way, I believe the term “secure coding” itself presupposes a context that makes the intended end state actually harder to achieve – at least when taken literally.

And I don’t mean this just in a semantic sense. For example, I’d argue that understanding why that statement is true has actual, tangible, practical value. It speaks to the root cause of why many organisations struggle with application and software risk, and it highlights practical steps organisations can take to improve. With that in mind then, let’s unpack what actual software risk reduction goals are, and how best to effect them as we fulfil our requirements to develop and publish software safely and resiliently.

Software development security vs. risk reduction The first thing to unpack is the intended end state of what we mean by “secure coding.” In my opinion, there are a few different, related goals usually intended by this term. First, by “security” in this context, folks typically mean two things: Employing application architecture and design patterns that foster risk reduction principals (e.g., confidentiality, integrity and availability) Creating software that is resilient to attack (e.g., via avenues like vulnerabilities and misconfigurations) Both of these things are, of course, incredibly important. Spend some time talking to application security practitioners and they’ll, rightly, highlight to you Barry Boehm’s famous work about the economics of finding and fixing vulnerabilities early in the development process. They’ll, rightly, explain to you the value of tools like application threat modeling that can be brought to bear to understand what and where security design issues are in software. The trap is that these things, important as they are, are not the entirety of what we might be interested in when it comes to reducing risk in software. For example, other things we might be interested in at least equally could include: Maturity – ensuring processes are mature so that they are resilient to employee attrition and so that outcomes are consistent

– ensuring processes are mature so that they are resilient to employee attrition and so that outcomes are consistent Transparency – ensuring transparency in the supply chain of the components and libraries that our products in turn rely upon (and being able to provide that transparency to customers)

– ensuring transparency in the supply chain of the components and libraries that our products in turn rely upon (and being able to provide that transparency to customers) Compliance – ensure that we are compliant with the various (commercial and open source) licenses we use in developing our software

– ensure that we are compliant with the various (commercial and open source) licenses we use in developing our software Design simplicity – does the design lend itself to being easily understood and evaluated And so on. In fact, these things are only the tip of the iceberg of considerations that can and do impact software risk as a practical matter. You could just as easily include things like: fitness for purpose, design rigor, supportability, testing coverage, code quality, time to market, and numerous other things that impact the risks associated with how we design, develop, test, deploy, maintain, support, and ultimately decommission our software. Through this lens, the question we should be asking isn’t about “security” at all – but instead risk reduction (of which security is a subset, albeit a large and important one.) Tying software considerations just to security narrows the set of stakeholders, it narrows responsibility, and it changes the discussion. By contrast, keeping the focus on risk means everyone – even those far from the software development universe – have a vital role to play.