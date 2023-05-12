What secure coding practices mean to modern cyber security

The world as we know it is comprised of layers upon layers of carefully connected technology, found in everything from international banks and local community owned shops to wireless doorbells and smart kitchen appliances. Each and every piece of technology between you and these core aspects of our lives have one thing in common: the code they run. It may seem like a small detail, but when something goes wrong, it has the potential to leave billions of personal, and sometimes sensitive, information records vulnerable to malicious actors.

This raises a question, how do we know the services we use most are protected, what do we mean when we say 'secure coding practices', and what happens when secure coding practices are not followed?

What are secure coding practices? Secure coding practices are guidelines set out for developers (programmers) in corporate entities and are intended to govern and enforce a methodology to be followed when implementing features. These guidelines range from simple suggestions, like ensuring documentation is created when expanding the existing code base, to detailing the structure and layout of the code itself. Developers will often conform their code bases to a specific design paradigm for the purposes of future-proofing, increasing modularity and reducing the likelihood of mistakes occurring due to overall code complexity.

How do we know our most trusted services are secure? While companies within the public sector are regulated by government authorities, a different approach is taken for private and limited companies. In order to remain compliant with the latest standards, they must provide proof that their key infrastructure has undergone a form of in-depth security assurance. If these companies are not compliant, they risk fines and penalties. Moreover, insurance providers may no longer be willing to renew contracts. In short, reducing risk and potential impact to the business, both financially and reputationally, will be at the forefront of many businesses' minds.