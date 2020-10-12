Security Think Tank: Tighten data and access controls to stop identity theft

A data breach at a company or enterprise can lead to identity theft where the breach involved the exfiltration of company data that included data relating to people – personal and personally sensitive information.

The situation can be made far worse for the enterprise suffering such a breach where the initial attack has been coupled with the encryption of the company’s data and a ransom demand.

Such is this form of attack that, if successful, it means the enterprise would have to recover from two major incidents simultaneously where the overall risk profile is much larger than the sum of the individual risk profiles.

Given this scenario, what steps can an enterprise take to lessen the risks? The starting point is to accept that such attacks are possible and so the first thing to do is to recognise that different data types need to be kept separate to limit data exfiltration opportunities.

The follow on from segregating different data types is the application of strict access controls to each data type (“need to know” principle) and for certain types of data, such as that identified as “personally sensitive”, the application of encryption would be required.

Such encryption could be either at file level or data element level in a database, and so should protect any exfiltrated data from exploitation, assuming of course that good encryption standards and controls are used, such as FIPS 140-2 or later using the AES 256 algorithm.

The above measures, coupled with good basic security hygiene, will go a long way to mitigate the risks associated with the breach scenario discussed above. So what is good basic security hygiene?