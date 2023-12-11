Sergey Nivens - Fotolia
Nordic governments join forces to protect data transfers
Nordic countries deepen their cooperation over cyber security amid heightened threat from neighbouring Russia
Nordic governments are bolstering cooperation with the aim of better policing the cross-border transfer of personal data mined by the subsidiaries of Russian-owned enterprises in their countries.
The collaboration forms part of the closer monitoring of Russian-owned companies across the region, with a special focus on enterprises that are engaged in the mining and possible transfer of customers’ personal data to servers operated by parent groups in
The bolstering of inter-state Nordic cooperation takes place against the backdrop of pre-emptive actions, taken by the data protection agencies in Finland and Norway in August, to temporarily suspend any transfer by Yango of personal data from their national jurisdictions to servers in Russia owned by the taxi service company’s tech parent Yandex, the so-called “Google of Russia”.
The temporary bans implemented by Finland and Norway in August, which expired on November 30, were prompted by legislative reforms enacted in Russia in September that allows the country’s federal security service, the FSB (Federal’naya Sluzhba Bezopasnosti), to access to personal customer information held on the databases of taxi service operators.
Security risks attaching to the Yango Taxi App (YTA) emerged as a specific source of concern to
A tri-agency investigation, led by the Dutch Data Protection Authority (DDPA/Autoriteit Persoonsgegevens), revealed that personal data mined by Yango in Finland and in Norway was processed on servers located in the Netherlands and operated by Ridetech International, a wholly owned subsidiary of Yandex which is headquartered near Schiphol airport southwest of Amsterdam.
On the basis of legal jurisdiction and Ridetech International’s corporate base, the DDPA adopted the role of lead supervisory authority in the probe on Yango in cooperation with the DPO and the ODPO. The joint investigation is examining how Ridetech and Yango handle and share personal data, and if data is shared with its parent and subsidiaries on a possible cross-border level. The investigation is expected to be completed in the first half of 2024.
An assessment on the legality of Yango’s cross-border data transfers will be made by the tri-agency investigation team as part of a final decision based on the European Union’s (EU’s) so-called “cross-border procedure”.
The tri-agency team, in pursuit of a final resolution, will consult on a wider scale with EU data protection authorities to form an appraisal as to the adequacy of data protection policies and standards applied by Russian companies operating in EU countries. The tri-agency team will test the data protection adequacy of Yango’s, Ridetech’s and Yandex’s processes in terms of compliance with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) privacy and security laws.
Read more about security in the Nordics
- Nordic countries are now working closer with Nato’s Estonia-based centre of excellence in cyber security.
- Chinese tech giant seeks to reassure Nordic governments over security concerns in 5G contracts.
- National Bureau of Investigations and National Cyber Security Centre aim to increase expertise and capability to defend Finland’s critical IT infrastructure.
National security concerns directed at Yango and Yandex had previously surfaced in the Baltic states in 2022, leading to
The reform of data capture laws for taxi operators in Russia was the primary trigger for introducing the temporary data transfer ban and the probe into how Yango and associated companies manage data mined outside Russia, said Anu Talus, Finland’s data protection ombudsman.
“The new legislation in
The ODPO consulted with national security intelligence agencies before deciding to impose a temporary ban on Yango in Norway, said Tobias Judin, the head of the authority’s international department. Yango entered the Norwegian ride-hailing market in 2021.
“The security of personal data was a significant concern for us in implementing the temporary ban. Among other things, Yango processes personal data about location, pick-up points and destination. We do not want the Yango app, or the company, to pose an acute risk to privacy by way of allowing authorities in
If Yango is found to be processing data on servers in
“Should Yango fail to do so, the company could face the termination of its taxi services operating licences in
The clamp-down by Nordic governments on Russian-owned companies potentially moving personal data from their national jurisdictions to Russia is taking place against the backdrop of a surge in cyber attacks since June 2023 that have targeted state and privately operated IT networks.
National security agencies in
Moreover, Nordic governments have reevaluated threat levels based on updated intelligence that “bad actors” planned to dramatically scale-up cyber attacks on Nordic state and private organisations in response to the joined decision by
The prospect of having the once neutral Nordic states of
The Nordic countries observed a noticeable rise in cyber attacks against government and private enterprises after
National security agencies in
“We uncovered a previously unknown vulnerability in the software of one of our suppliers. This vulnerability was exploited by bad actors. The vulnerability has now been closed,” said Erik Hope, the director of the department of security and service (DSS). The DSS is tasked with defending the IT networks of government ministries against cyber attacks.
July also saw extensive data capture attacks launched against recycling group Tomra ASA’s and publishing house Schibsted ASA’s IT-networks. In each event, anti cyber attack defences were mobilised to prevent sustained attempts to appropriate sensitive data on the IT platforms of both companies.