Nordic countries discuss joint cyber defence capability

Nordic governments are holding urgent cross-border talks about IT network security collaboration with the aim of developing a common strategy to strengthen their national defences against the heightened threat of cyber attacks following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The need for a joint approach and collective action in cyber security is driven by the rapid deterioration in trade and political relations with a more openly menacing Russia.

In particular, Moscow has become more hostile to Sweden’s and Finland’s deepening defence partnership with Nato, a partnership that is likely to see the two militarily unaligned Nordic states join the alliance at some point in the future.

Just as Russia continues to flex its military muscle in the High North, Moscow is also rebuilding its armed forces’ capacities in the strategic Baltic Sea region.

Participation in a future Nordic cyber defence collaboration will be open to the Nato-aligned Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The primary focus of discussions between Nordic governments has been finding shared positions to develop a common cyber security policy that incorporates joint initiatives to deliver an umbrella of enhanced critical IT network protection.

The immediate outcome from the top-level talks between Nordic defence ministers since February 2022 has been a commitment by all states to launch projects to evaluate the totality and performance of their IT network defence capacities against threats and attacks from the cyber sphere. Once the IT security projects are completed by the third quarter of 2022, Nordic governments will then discuss specific issues connected to heightening cross-border cyber security cooperation.

Finland has taken the lead on IT network security self-evaluation. Its ministries of defence and interior are conducting a joint project to appraise current cyber security capacities and how to develop these through further improvements in the hiring of talent and deployment of advanced cyber defence technologies and techniques.

The ongoing journey to digital transformation and the greater dependence on well-functioning information networks and systems exposes Nordic nations to new and more aggressive threats from the cyber sphere, said Petri Knape, director of the national security unit at Finland’s interior ministry.

“Cyber threats have increased and become more diverse,” said Knape. “They also blur the distinction between internal and external security on the one hand, and between civilian and military threats on the other. National and international threat environments are constantly evolving and government authorities must keep up.”

High level of IT security protection Finland’s joint appraisal by the two ministries, which is being run as part of the government resolution on the Cyber Security Development Programme launched in June 2021, will test the capacity of key defence and state security agencies to deliver a high level of IT security protection against cyber threats. The assessment will also measure the capacity of state defence and national security agencies that are tasked with defending against cyber threats to respond quickly to evolving situations that may not, on their own, threaten major disruption to public and private IT networks, but require effective action and possible countermeasures. The pan-Nordic cyber defence collaboration will involve the emergency preparedness agencies, state defence organisations and national cyber defence centres in each of the five countries. The governments want to establish a jointly managed Nordic early warning system (EWS) that is equipped to share intelligence and information on cyber threats in real time. Moscow issued some sharp warnings to Nordic governments in March once military and humanitarian aid started to be channelled to support Ukraine’s defensive efforts against Russia. Apart from weapons, food and clothing, a number of Nordic countries are supporting technology-led initiatives by private companies to help Ukraine to counter IT-based threats from Russia against its core IT networks, military equipment and installations. Stockholm-headquartered IT consulting firm Beetroot became the target of threats from Russia in March, when the company offered its expertise to the Ukraine army to combat signals strikes and cyber attacks against military IT networks. Beetroot’s ecosystem comprises a network of research and development (R&D) offices that employ more than 600 “operatives” across cities in Sweden, Bulgaria, Poland and Ukraine. Beetroot, which increased its physical presence in Ukraine in 2018, is supporting the country’s forces in multiple ways, said Andreas Flodström, the company’s CEO. “Our software developers are used to synchronising digitally and quickly,” he said. “We have allied with over 200,000 skilled IT individuals in Ukraine to support the country’s ability to defend itself. We are working with IT teams that continue to bombard Russia with everything from distributed denial-of-service [DDoS] attacks, which overload Russian state and military-linked sites with calls, to more advanced cyber attacks on Russian IT and artificial intelligence anchors.”