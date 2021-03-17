Security Think Tank: Take a realistic perspective on CNI cyber attacks

The recent cyber security attack on the water treatment plant in the Florida city of Oldsmar was caused by the failure of the facility to update its core IT systems.

Running Windows 7, which Microsoft no longer supports, meant security had not been upgraded since the beginning of 2020. From there, it was straightforward for a malicious user to gain access to the supervisory control and data acquisition (Scada) systems, and temporarily change the programme settings to increase the amount of cleaning chemicals added to the water.

In reality, only a handful of dedicated attacks against industrial control systems (ICS) have been documented over the years. But because of the severity of the disruption that can be caused, advanced persistent threat (APT) groups are increasing their focus on targeting them.

The key risks that this raises can normally be divided into three categories:

Alteration of the actions that an ICS device is performing to cause harm. The release of chemicals into the water supply in Florida and the Stuxnet attacks against an Iranian nuclear power plant are good examples of these risks occurring. Disruption of critical infrastructure by attacking ICS devices or flooding networks with traffic via denial of service (DDoS) attacks. This can take significant time to resolve and be costly to correct. Use of ICS networks as a gateway into other parts of an organisation’s systems.

Devices

The first step to addressing these risks is to understand the ICS devices that are managed – for example, how many there are and where they are located? National infrastructure is spread out over a wide geographical area – and increasingly in consumers’ homes – so not everything will be immediately visible.

Physical protection of these devices is less of a concern; the industry has successfully deployed deterrents such as fences, gates, security guards, and underground burial for decades.

But as more of them are used within households, safeguards are required to ensure these cannot be tampered with directly, causing them to send back false data, or programmed to modify other devices in the chain by sending erroneous data.

Divides

Historically there has been a divide in organisations between the engineers who build and maintain ICS networks, and the corporate team that often determines cyber security policies.

As ICS networks continue to integrate more industrial internet of things (IIoT) devices, the physical barriers are broken down. This needs to be mirrored by ideologies – education on both sides helps to close the gap so that corporate IT understands the nuances of ICS technology, and ICS engineers can fully comply with standards and understand the risks that are being addressed.

Differences

At the same time, neither the technologies nor their applications are ‘like-for-like’; it’s important to accept the differences and know what is possible.

Anything that risks compromising the availability or stability of the ICS network will receive heavy pushback, for example. This makes undertaking changes and maintenance a difficult task as, unlike the corporate world, most devices have zero downtime planned.

And although the ICS industry has made great strides in the past few years to incorporate security-by-design features (such as complex admin passwords, and encrypted traffic), not all of these principles can be applied to the programmable logic controllers (PLCs) in charge of critical infrastructure and other devices at the end of the chain.

In a similar vein, installing new devices might be the most secure route, but many designed for ICS purposes are built to last decades, making it impractical to replace them. It may be necessary to work with older software, managing insecurities by restricting access, rather than defaulting to the replacements favoured in the corporate environment.