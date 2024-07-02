Security Think Tank: Securing today's ubiquitous cloud environment

Today’s digital, on-demand age sees many organisations rely heavily on multiple cloud services for the day-to-day running of their operations. But the third-party nature of this functionality introduces additional security risks and, with bad actors ever-present to take advantage of porous network perimeters, cyber security professionals must ensure they are rigorous in safeguarding the enterprise.

The following offer key checkpoints for best practice to secure cloud-based applications.

Asset management and data flow Understanding how assets are managed and where data flows within the organisation is critical. This knowledge makes it possible to identify gaps in the cyber security posture, and with that locate the attack vectors. Organisations can seek input from vendors to identify such gaps within their systems and use tools (such as CrowdStrike) to take action against vulnerabilities that emerge. To ensure there is a clear understanding of where things exist, this work includes identifying each asset present in the organisation, as well as the mapping of both structured and unstructured data.

Security policies and procedures It only takes one weak link to make the organisation vulnerable to attack. This calls for robust enterprise-wide security policies and procedures, with measures applied consistently across the complete IT infrastructure, including public clouds, private clouds, and on-premises technology.

Cloud server configuration Misconfigured cloud servers can expose data directly on the public internet and lead to compliance violations and breaches. Correct configuration requires input from cloud-specific experts, combined with close coordination with the cloud vendor. Having established and met a secure baseline configuration for each cloud application, continuous monitoring in real-time using automated tools can help to detect and remediate misconfigurations before they lead to security incidents; regular audits also ensure these configurations remain secure and compliant with security standards and policies.

Access management Ensuring that sensitive data can only be accessed by the people that need it is a core component of any organisation’s security posture. Users should have no more than the minimum level of access they require to perform their job function, a stipulation assisted by role-based access control (RBAC) which reduces the risk of excessive access rights. The trustworthiness of users, devices and applications should also be continuously verified before access is granted. The cloud security landscape is constantly improving its security posture through identity access management (IAM) where security measures such as multifactor authentication (MFA) are applied, and audit logs are regularly checked to identify failed access attempts and detect intrusion.

Data encryption Encrypting data using strong protocols makes any data unreadable should it be stolen or leaked in a cloud security breach. Encryption is therefore a key tool to keep data (particularly sensitive data) safe, whether it is in transit or at rest. Encryption is not new but it continues to evolve; as attacks become more complex, developing advanced encryption algorithms can play an important part in cyber risk management.

The zero-trust approach Zero-trust architectures adopt the principle that no user, device or system should be trusted to access cloud-based applications and data until they have been verified. This ensures that only authorised people and technology can see or use sensitive data, reducing the likelihood that it will fall into the wrong hands.