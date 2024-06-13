Data leakage in the cloud – can data truly be safe in the cloud?

As organisations store and process data in the cloud, there are increasing concerns from administrators, data owners and CISOs’ around the possibility of misconfiguration or mishaps that lead to sensitive data being leaked – particularly to public cloud services that fall outside of the intended geographic region.

In 2019, Gartner predicted that by 2025, 90% of the organisations that fail to control public cloud use will inappropriately share sensitive data.

So how can building robust solutions utilising the full capabilities of cloud services better protect your sensitive data?

Get the basics right Organisations adopt cloud to benefit from reduced costs, achieve greater business reach, process data quicker, and to grow faster. A pragmatic cloud transformation strategy with clear objectives is critical in setting an organisation on a secure and agile cloud adoption path. A significant part of this strategy is for organisations to adopt new security cultures that support how they operate in cloud environments. This type of culture change should include a focus on data assets, their marking, handling and processing in the cloud services. Security awareness training is important to educate employees, especially IT staff, on cloud security best practices, the importance of correct configurations and the consequences of human-error mistakes. Organisations should also perform attack simulation for a data breach such as phishing attacks, to be ready to respond to any real threats and attacks. Moreover, robust frameworks (e.g. SABSA, NIST CSF) must be in place to support an organisation’s data and security requirements, regulatory compliance and the data subjects. Key considerations should include: What, if any data sovereignty laws are in place? Do my frameworks address these? What are the threats? Organisations would do well to implement well-structured lifecycle management and service architecture, which ensure that appropriate structures and procedures are in place to protect business data in line with legal/regulatory requirements. Techniques such as secure-by-design help bake security into the solution requirements and not just bolted on in the end. DevSecOps ensures security becomes an enabler; it builds security capability right at the heart of the software development and continuously checks for issues from code to runtime. A data-centric approach (whereby the protection of data and access methods to it are prioritised, no matter where it is stored or used) to DevSecOps further enables developers, administrators and operators to better identity data, its uses, and how it is made available to the services that process it. Utilising processing environments, such as AWS Nitro Enclaves, protects data processed in the cloud and should be adopted where necessary.