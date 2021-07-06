Security Think Tank: Returning workers to the office: Is your security posture up to date?

Home working for UK office workers began at scale in March 2020, with formal guidance that employees should work from home wherever possible. For many, that was the last time they visited an office. Since then, guidance has varied in response to the changing level of threat, but until recently, very few organisations had returned staff to the office in large numbers.

As the plan for all adults to have been offered a vaccination by July 2021 gets under way, most organisations are starting to make arrangements for staff to return to the office in some capacity. With hybrid working (splitting time between office and home) on the rise, it is clear that the workforce is once again on the brink of significant change.

Much has changed, and that could catch out security teams that are planning to carry forward their pre-pandemic security arrangements. This is because the new ways of working further increase information security risk.

The key changes to take into account from an information security risk perspective are:

Even more variable working patterns. We have grown accustomed to a far higher level of flexibility and that typically means a greater range of working locations and working hours. A hybrid model will increase complexity further, with some employees based in the office and others working from home, and hackers will undoubtedly exploit this confusion further through phishing-type attacks.

New ways of using collaborative technology. With a hybrid approach of some people being in the office and some working from home, the way in which we use collaboration technology will change. We will see greater use of such technologies to ensure that those working from home contribute in physical meetings in the office and this can create new challenges in terms of authentication. When all attendees are contributing in a virtual meeting or are all physically present, there tends to be much greater focus on checking who is joining, but in a hybrid environment, people's guard can lower and it's just not as easy to verify attendees.

New colleagues. Most of us will be collaborating with people that we meet for the first time in person. During that period, there is a greater risk that unfamiliar faces in secure workspaces go unchallenged.