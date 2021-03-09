CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
In this week’s Computer Weekly, a year after lockdown began, we look at employers’ changing attitudes to returning to the workplace. We find out how the software developer community has coped during the Covid-19 pandemic. And we examine the cyber security concerns prompted by latest social media craze, Clubhouse. Read the issue now.
Goldman Sachs CEO comments highlight need for home working balance
The remote working revolution has been prominent in the banking sector and organisations have a balancing act to perform once the pandemic passes
Coronavirus: Managing software development during lockdown
The Computer Weekly Developer Network examines the impact of Covid-19 on the software application development community
Is Clubhouse safe, and should CISOs stop its use?
With more concerns being raised over the privacy and security of social media app Clubhouse, we consider whether security teams should consider restricting or stopping employees from using it