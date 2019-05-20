Security Think Tank: IT asset separation is a risk-based decision

IT is not an island. And often, that is the problem. Failure to segregate and contain key IT infrastructure and resources often makes it harder (if not impossible) to defend and protect.

It is not just a cyber security concern – it also extends to containing the fallout from errors, compliance issues, hardware failures and other outages. However, it is within the realm of cyber security that IT segregation often shows its greatest value and will offer significant benefit, albeit with some issues and compromises.

For instance, having hard separation of your various IT operating environments can prevent cross-contamination of systems in the event of a malware outbreak, and should be best practice in your systems development and deployment. Poor separation is one of the things that aids propagation of malware.

If we take the WannaCry outbreak as a case in point, the poor separation of systems within some NHS environments was a contributing factor that allowed the code to spread rapidly and create significant harm. That single outbreak is reported to have cost the NHS between £70m and £92m in recovery costs.

This is why security skills and a security mindset are critical in network management and network building. While the actual separation of the IT environment is a key element, so too is having the right people on hand to plan, test, deploy and maintain this infrastructure.

Having qualified IT security personnel with a proven understanding of network and cloud security is paramount to a successful IT separation project, as well as to ensure that the security benefits can actually be realised from it. But what are the options?

Physical isolation Physical separation is still as literal as it sounds. One piece over here, another piece over there – with firewalls in-between to ensure no unnecessary crosstalk and, where necessary, air-gapping them from the outside world. The primary benefit of this physical separation is clear – it provides a high degree of isolation. If segment A becomes infected with malware, suffers a hardware failure, an intrusion attempt, a DoS [denial of service] attack or something else, segment B is completely isolated and should not be impacted by the issues affecting A beyond any shared dependencies. It also has significant data protection and compliance benefits, such as ensuring that data is not disclosed to parts of the business that should not have access, allowing for a clean purge of data assets in the event of a sale, merger or reorganisation. Successfully breaching segment A will not automatically deliver access to B, immediately reducing the overall data and compliance risk profile for the business. As the networks themselves are isolated from each other, that also takes care of data traffic, reducing the need for any additional smart routing or isolating of traffic as might be seen on a single network or in an ad-hoc test environment. A prime example of this is using an external cloud service for testing, and in-house infrastructure for the production deployment. The two platforms create a hard divide, so that test or security issues on one will not take down the other.