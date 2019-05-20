Security Think Tank: How to realise the benefits of security zoning

Flat, layer two switched networks are often preferred by network designers, as they require fewer routers and switches and are seen as easier to manage and more efficient.

However, from a security point of view, they provide a challenge because flat architectures make internal monitoring more difficult, attacker lateral movement and persistence easier, and hence detection and incident response slower and more costly.

I like to use the analogy of a bank. When you enter a bank, the tellers are behind a screen in a secure area and the money is stored in a secure vault well out of site. If you walked into a bank and the tellers were sat at desks in an open room with piles of money stacked beside them, would you use that bank? Probably not, so why build IT environments like that?

When your system is targeted, typically an attacker will use a phishing email or compromised website to get a foothold and then escalate privileges on the compromised machine. Their next step will be to scan the environment to identify servers and other user hosts that can be compromised to maintain persistence.

In a flat network, an attacker will be able to see everything on the network and there are no obvious points where monitoring could be deployed to detect this recognisance and lateral movement. The attacker can therefore easily identify target servers and establish persistence through compromise of other hosts without being detected.

Zoning in on security Segregation or zoning is often seen as simply allowing monitoring by creating layer 3 inter-networking points to limit lateral movement and increase visibility. However, while simply creating zones can be valuable, it also allows other defensive measures to be implemented and should be seen as the first step in a strategy to make the environment hostile to the attacker. This is essentially achieved by limiting the functionality of the network so as to eliminate connectivity that can be exploited by an attacker without affecting legitimate use. Zoning is typically achieved by creating different security zones within the environment based on subnets or IP address ranges, and implemented using virtual local area networks (VLANs) to reduce infrastructure cost. The mapping of IP address ranges to security zones then simplifies the rule sets needed at the interconnection points and simplifies maintenance. Zoning allows user hosts to be grouped into one or more zones, while other zones containing externally facing services, internal servers, development team workstations and administrator workstations may also be created. This allows access between the different zones and to and from the internet to be controlled and monitored using Layer 3 routers, firewalls, or intrusion detection systems (IDSs). For example, internal servers do not need direct access to the internet, only to an update server either in a DMZ or within another zone. Therefore, if an attacker could install malware from a user workstation onto a server, they could not establish a direct command and control channel to it. This approach also enables other controls to be activated to disrupt an attacker. For example, user hosts will need to access internal servers and the internet, and administrators will need to access user hosts. User hosts however do not need to connect to other user hosts, and should not accept administration traffic (WMI and remote PowerShell commands, for example) other than from administrator workstations. As there is no need for a host to communicate inside their own security zone, host firewalls can simply be configured to block any traffic from within their own security zone and any administrator traffic other than from known administrator workstations. There are many other examples where such measures can be taken and these are simple to implement and manage in a properly designed zoned network.