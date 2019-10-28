Security Think Tank: Embedding security in governance

The adoption of technology has exposed the modern organisation to opportunities and risks. Many have experienced the contrast presented by technology; the opportunities on one side and the risk of the connected world on the other.

These opportunities and risks may impact organisations in diverse ways. Some may have operational impacts, while others may have strategic impacts. Good governance requires that opportunities and risks having a profound impact on organisations be monitored and the required actions be taken.

Embracing the opportunities may require setting up the enablers, including organisational structures, technology capabilities, building human capital and supporting the change. Addressing the risks requires the implementation of appropriate security controls, tools and processes that mitigate the risks.

Since the connected world enabled by technology presents organisations with risks and opportunities, appropriate security measures play a key role. Addressing risks and providing adequate protection enables organisations to leverage technology. Security, therefore, plays the role of an enabler in organisational strategy.

Governance can be explained based on the outcomes expected of it. Compliance and ethical behaviour, risk management, resource management, efficient achievement of the objectives and value creation are some of the key outcomes of good governance.

Security can contribute to some of the aspects, while it may not be able to contribute in some of the others. Prioritisation of objectives, ethics and interpretation of compliance requirements are areas related to governance where security has a limited role. Aspects relevant to governance such as risk management, resource management, as well as integration of assurance are dimensions where security can play a meaningful role.

Anticipate opportunities and threats An important expectation from governance is the ability to gaze into the future. It is important that organisations be able to anticipate the opportunities, threats, risks and trigger actions that address them. Security plays a key role in visualising whether the strategy adequately addresses the risks. Security tools and technique are valuable not only in the present but also in the future. As an example, let us consider a pen test exercise conducted at a defined frequency by an organisation. This exercise identifies the risks and as an outcome provides opportunities to take corrective actions. The corrective actions are very useful in managing the risks. The pen test exercise is likely to be viewed as an operational activity. While this is indeed true, there is more to it; pen tests have value even for governance. When the exercise is repeated at intervals, a series of the results are available. The series has value that is greater than a collection of individual results. The trends and data analytics provide a measure of the maturity of an organisation with respect to security. This insight enables a measured view on the robustness and maturity of the organisation’s security. Better insights imply better predictability, lower uncertainty and a higher level of confidence in arriving at decisions. “Since the connected world enabled by technology presents organisations with risks and opportunities, appropriate security measures play a key role” Sandeep Godbole, ISACA Data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning provide access to a wider set of data sources, while computing power enabled by cloud technology has contributed to the advancement of security tools and platforms. The ability to gather information from diverse sources, internal as well as external, has contributed to integration as well as better decision-making. While too much data can overwhelm decision-making, we are witnessing technologies that are also able to navigate this complexity and help decision-makers.