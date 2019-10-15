Security Think Tank: Risk management must go beyond spreadsheets

A traditional approach to risk management sees the board or risk committee define the key risks that threaten the non-achievement of their strategic objectives. This typically results in a list of 10 to 20 very high-level risks such as loss of brand reputation or non-compliance with applicable regulations.

This top-level list needs to be “unpacked” or subdivided into the more tangible risks that might contribute to them. There are a number of ways that this might take place, but it typically results in the management of risks being delegated (by departments, operational units, etc) to risk owners, who will be expected to quantify and manage, through relevant responses, a subset of risks.

An organisation’s responses to a risk can take various forms. A specific risk might be managed through the implementation of controls, or there might be an option to take out insurance against it occurring for example. In some cases it may be acknowledged that a risk exists but accepted that it is unavoidable, or the likelihood of it occurring is minimal; “do nothing” is always a legitimate option.

Reporting is one of the biggest challenges in the risk management function, which will typically spend a lot of time gathering relevant information to provide a view to the committee and the board. Often this will be based on self-assessments – surveys sent to risk owners in the business asking them to provide information about the measures they have taken to respond to known risks and how effective these have been. In my view, this is a key point of failure for most risk management functions.

A key principle of an effective risk management framework is consistent taxonomy – a harmonised view of how to categorise and quantify risk across the organisation is critical if this information is to be rolled up to give an organisation-wide view of the issue.

However, if the material collected is primarily self-assessment data, even with consistent taxonomy, risk reporting is very much at the mercy of individual risk managers and their willingness to be candid in their assessments; there is a very real likelihood that they will either gloss over or under report risk.

In addition, risk management functions will often spend a significant proportion of their time collecting data from risk owners and consolidating and massaging it into reports for the board. Put simply, risk management teams are often reporting on risk but not actively managing it.

How can information security professionals help to resolve these issues? Collecting and reporting on risk from a spreadsheet still happens in many organisations, but the tools available to facilitate the gathering of information and the automation of reporting in a consistent and repeatable format have advanced significantly in recent years. Their implementation can free up risk management functions to spend more time actively managing risk in the business. These tools can also be used to enrich risk reporting with fact surfaced from multiple data sources throughout the organisation. Building in feeds such as controls performance or risk remediation statuses can remove the dependency on self-assessment and augment board reporting with key risk indicators that are not subject to a human filter. Cyber security and information security risks are high on the agenda for most boards today. Professionals in this area are able to provide information about their activities to the risk management function, and ultimately to the board, through risk reporting.