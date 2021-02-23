Rogue drones beware: We’re here to ground you

For a few weeks now, a mysterious, shiny, clearly high-tech, futuristic device has been complementing the minimalistic furniture of my corner office at our headquarters.

It’s so shiny and fancy and slick and postmodern, that whenever I get a visitor – which is not often of late due to our general remote working policy – it’s the first thing they notice and the first question is always, simply, obviously, “What is that?”.

Before I tell you – a quick digression…

Traditionally, once a year, we have an internal Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, where our employees hear about what’s been going on in the company over the past year and what’s being planned, and also put questions to the senior management, and so on.

But this past year – given that it’s just so darn 2020 – we’ve been having AMA sessions more often. Most folks are sat at home and the daily news in the media is often rather depressing, so a mood boost was deemed appropriate and thus prescribed. So we’ve been doing an AMA broadcast once every quarter.

During the last AMA, someone in the audience asked: “What’s that mysterious… whatever it is, stood behind you?” And before I had a chance to answer, in the simultaneous online chat that comes with the AMA, all sorts of theories quickly sprang up – the most interesting to me being “lie detector”!

But no. It’s not a lie detector. However, what it is, is even more curiously interesting than a lie detector would have been. And so, here, finally, after much hard toil from our R&D heroes, I can introduce our new Antidrone device.

Kaspersky’s Antidrone device is designed to shoo off drones - much like a modern-day, digital-era scarecrow

It’s “anti”-drone, as in it shoos off drones that may come too close to things such as guarded critical infrastructure objects. Remember when Gatwick Airport came to a standstill with 1,000 flights delayed while an unknown drone was being flown over it? Our Antidrone would be suitable for protecting against things like that, for example.

Think of it as a modern-day, digital-era scarecrow! At a stretch – it even roughly resembles the outline shape of a scarecrow! But it acts like one too – scaring off unwanted drones, but in a modern, “active” way, unlike the old-school, passive scarecrow way (just standing there, scaring with its appearance). Antidrone is smart, proactive and can actually knock out unwanted drones.