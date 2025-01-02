Foodora tests drone and robot deliveries in Sweden

Foodora Norway, the Oslo-based subsidiary of online quick-commerce (Q-commerce) food delivery brand Foodora Group, has partnered with Nordic communications company Tele2 to pilot test home deliveries using robots and drones supported by 5G internet of things (IoT) technology.

The Stockholm metropolitan area was chosen as the test location for the ground robot and drone delivery trials. The Doora robot will be used in the ground tests while the drone trials are being conducted as part of the parallel Foodora Air project.

A subsidiary of Berlin-based Delivery Hero, Foodora is currently present in Norway, Sweden and Finland, where the company delivers restaurant food, groceries and other consumer goods using cars and bicycles. Foodora also operates in Austria , Hungary and Czechia.

The collaboration with Tele2 forms part of Foodora’s two-year plan to roll out GPS-based robot home deliveries across the Nordic countries by in 2025 and 2026. The ambitious joint venture with Tele2 is focused on self-driving robots and drones connected to 5G and IoT technologies.

Foodora is hoping to roll out commercial Doora ground robot deliveries in Sweden and Norway by year-end 2025, with drone services introduced in 2026.

Scandinavian countries are lagging behind the US and Finland as regards the development of self-driving robot food delivery services, said Prashant Søegaard, CEO at Foodora Norway. “Our partnership with Tele2 in Sweden will help identify the opportunities, challenges and physical obstacles we face in making Doora work as a viable and popular form of food delivery across Nordic markets,” he added.

In Finland, S-Group and its S-Market supermarket chain partnered with the Tallinn-based Starship Technologies in 2023 to roll out the Starship Robot. The first autonomous S-Market delivery robots (ADRs) became operational in selected towns during December 2023. Monitored in real-time for disruptions to service, the electric-powered Starship ADRs use artificial intelligence (AI) and GPS to plan routes and complete delivery missions.

Mobile app The Starship Robot platform, over the five-month operating period to 30 May 2024, delivered 150,000 orders to households. Working off S-Market’s dedicated home delivery mobile app, the service had linked to an initial 100 S-Market grocery stores by the end of November. The platform currently serves 14 towns and cities across Finland , including Helsinki , Tampere and Espoo . S-Group is estimating full-year 2024 deliveries exceeding 400,000 homes. Additionally, S-Market is recording downloads of over 20,000 per month for the home delivery app, said Tiina Meyer, a senior business developer of retail ecommerce at S-Group. “The robot delivery service is a major retailing innovation boosting our grocery business,” she said. “Because of its convenience, it’s hugely popular. Customers appreciate the convenience of this new technology, the speed at which their orders are processed and delivered, the aesthetically pleasing robots, and especially enjoy the music the robots play upon delivery.” Starship Technologies was incorporated in 2014 by Janus Friis and Ahti Heinla, the two Estonian co-founders of Skype. Headquartered in San Francisco , the company operates engineering subsidiaries in Tallinn and Helsinki . Foodora’s pilot trials of the ground delivery Doora in Sweden include specific tests related to how the robot navigates pedestrian crossings and curbs, as well as how the robot recognises its surroundings and communicates.