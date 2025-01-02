tiero - Fotolia
Foodora tests drone and robot deliveries in Sweden
Food delivery firm tests out drone and robot deliveries in Swedish capital
Foodora Norway, the Oslo-based subsidiary of online quick-commerce (Q-commerce) food delivery brand Foodora Group, has partnered with Nordic communications company Tele2 to pilot test home deliveries using robots and drones supported by 5G internet of things (IoT) technology.
The
A subsidiary of Berlin-based Delivery Hero, Foodora is currently present in Norway, Sweden and Finland, where the company delivers restaurant food, groceries and other consumer goods using cars and bicycles. Foodora also operates in
The collaboration with Tele2 forms part of Foodora’s two-year plan to roll out GPS-based robot home deliveries across the Nordic countries by in 2025 and 2026. The ambitious joint venture with Tele2 is focused on self-driving robots and drones connected to 5G and IoT technologies.
Foodora is hoping to roll out commercial Doora ground robot deliveries in
Scandinavian countries are lagging behind the US and Finland as regards the development of self-driving robot food delivery services, said Prashant Søegaard, CEO at Foodora Norway. “Our partnership with Tele2 in
In Finland, S-Group and its S-Market supermarket chain partnered with the Tallinn-based Starship Technologies in 2023 to roll out the Starship Robot. The first autonomous S-Market delivery robots (ADRs) became operational in selected towns during December 2023. Monitored in real-time for disruptions to service, the electric-powered Starship ADRs use artificial intelligence (AI) and GPS to plan routes and complete delivery missions.
Mobile app
The Starship Robot platform, over the five-month operating period to 30 May 2024, delivered 150,000 orders to households. Working off S-Market’s dedicated home delivery mobile app, the service had linked to an initial 100 S-Market grocery stores by the end of November.
The platform currently serves 14 towns and cities across
Additionally, S-Market is recording downloads of over 20,000 per month for the home delivery app, said Tiina Meyer, a senior business developer of retail ecommerce at S-Group.
“The robot delivery service is a major retailing innovation boosting our grocery business,” she said. “Because of its convenience, it’s hugely popular. Customers appreciate the convenience of this new technology, the speed at which their orders are processed and delivered, the aesthetically pleasing robots, and especially enjoy the music the robots play upon delivery.”
Starship Technologies was incorporated in 2014 by Janus Friis and Ahti Heinla, the two Estonian co-founders of Skype. Headquartered in
Foodora’s pilot trials of the ground delivery Doora in
Test and evaluation
The Doora and Foodora Air projects will help to test and evaluate the full potential of the delivery systems when connected to Tele2’s 5G network and IoT technology, said Stefan Trampus, the executive vice-president of Tele2 B2B.
“Within this project, we will be able to use the robot delivery concept to look at other industries and areas of use,” he said. “We can track how GPS and IoT function, and look to optimise solutions. The 5G IoT technology is essential for the drones’ smooth operation. The target is to achieve rapid response times and substantial data transfer capabilities to ensure safe delivery management.”
The Doora ground robot is designed to transport food and other products up to a maximum weight of 20kg. The delivery robot has a top speed of 6km (3.72 miles) per hour and a battery life of eight hours, with a four-hour charge.
The Foodora Air project’s core focus is on testing the operability of a fleet of battery-powered drones, utilising 5G technology provided by Tele2, to deliver meals from various restaurants located in the
The all-weather certified Nimbi drones used by Foodora Air are able to operate within a maximum delivery range of 21km and emit 2g of carbon dioxide per kilometre. The Nimbi has a maximum payload carrying capacity of 4kg (10lb), and features a proprietary winching system that enables package pick-up and drop-off without the need for supporting infrastructure.
As part of the Foodora Air trial, deliveries are being restricted to customers’ properties, including front and back gardens where packages can be safely lowered by cable from airborne drones.
The results, and shared test data, emanating from the Doora robot and Foodora Air trials in
Foodora has opened a dialogue with public and private players to expand robot delivery services across
Foodora is hoping to roll out a robot delivery service in Norway during the first half of 2025, in collaboration with Danish autonomous air and ground vehicle firm Holo.
In August, Holo partnered with Foodora
Holo also collaborated with
The Ottobot pilot test was run as a partnership project with AMOI,
Posten has been something of a trailblazer in