Olivier Le Moal - stock.adobe.co
Rethinking the consulting pyramid
Why the modern technology era demands a flatter, networked approach to business evolution
For decades, the professional services industry has been built upon a singular, highly successful architecture- the pyramid. At the top sits seasoned partners who own the client relationships and steer strategy. At the bottom sit the junior analysts. The economic logic of this structure was simple and effective- leverage the billable hours of the many to fund the wisdom and oversight of the few.
This model trained generations of business leaders and solved some of the most complex corporate challenges of the late 20th and early 21st centuries. The institutions that pioneered this approach command enduring respect for their capacity to manage vast operational overhauls. However, an unprecedented technological inflection point has arrived, driven by rapid advancements in cloud architecture, data ecosystems and artificial intelligence.
True modernisation is an interconnected journey, essentially an architectural shift where legacy systems, data foundations and AI intersect. As automation and intelligent tools optimise the tasks that traditionally occupied the base of the consultancy pyramid (such as data synthesis, research and initial code generation), the structural logic of that model is eroding. To effectively support businesses navigating this transition, the delivery model must evolve away from a hierarchy of volume toward a flatter, networked ecosystem of direct expertise.
The traditional consulting model thrives on scale. When a large business requires a massive ERP rollout or a multi-year global infrastructure migration, deploying a large cohort of generalist consultants makes perfect sense. These teams excel at gathering requirements, mapping legacy workflows and executing a top-down playbook over an extended timeline.
Tech mismatch
Holistic digital transformation, however, does not fit this playbook. It is fast, highly localised and inherently experimental. When technology leaps exponentially every six months, a rigid, extended deployment schedule is a recipe for building technical debt across the entire enterprise stack.
Additionally, the generalist nature of the traditional pyramid model creates a mismatch for modern enterprise architects and IT leaders, particularly in the highly ambitious mid-market sector. Today’s mid-market businesses require direct access to seasoned technology and business experts who have already navigated governance hurdles, structured complex data pipelines and successfully deployed integrated technologies in production environments.
This shift in how expertise is delivered arrives at a crucial moment for competitive dynamics in the UK tech landscape. Historically, large enterprises have held the upper hand. They typically have the capital to sustain in-house developers, fund R&D labs and employ specialised technical talent. Where they typically struggle is not in the initial build, but in initiating organisational change across a large workforce and deploying tools at scale.
Mid-market companies, by contrast, have the advantage of agility. In this era of rapid technology evolution, this agility can make them more competitive to market leaders, allowing them to close the adoption gap and deploy technology to challenge their larger competitors.
However, many of these organisations operate on fragmented, out-of-date legacy software that requires urgent modernisation. Facing cost pressure and shifting customer expectations, they often suffer from tech ‘paralysis’. Leaders find themselves under pressure to deploy AI, machine learning and update their infrastructure, but are understandably unsure where to start. The sheer volume of tools, platforms, and integration options make them afraid of making the wrong decision or wasting money on failed projects. This leads either to no decision-making at all, or to rushed solutions that treat technology as an isolated fix for a singular function rather than a holistic competitive advantage.
When mid-market firms turn to traditional consultancies for help, they are frequently met with frameworks designed for larger organisations. The bottom-heavy pyramid simply does not serve a nimble sector that needs to move fast from architecture to execution.
To bridge this implementation gap, the advisory industry must transition toward a flatter, networked model. The future of technology consulting belongs to lean, curated teams of highly seasoned tech and business leaders. Clients can work directly with practitioners who have spent decades managing risk, ensuring compliance and building enterprise systems. It also ensures speed to value, because by automating the initial research and code-generation phases using modern development tools, senior teams can move quickly from problem identification to a working prototype. Finally, it creates outcome-aligned incentives, shifting the focus entirely to delivering scalable, long-term ROI.
Starting small
For companies eager to close the adoption gap, the answer is not a wholesale operational overhaul. The secret to breaking technological paralysis is to start small, leaning into high-value experimentation and building momentum through visible success.
The first step is to identify one or two specific, revenue-generating use cases, such as automating complex back-of-house operational workflows or optimising customer-facing touchpoints. IT leaders must treat this pilot strictly as an investment, ring-fencing the necessary time, budget and internal champions away from daily operational distractions. The right technology choices must be tailored to the organisation's unique tier, brand structure and market placement.
The second step requires coupling this technological deployment with immediate, practical training. Fear of job displacement or a lack of technical confidence often drives resistance to new tools. By upskilling employees concurrently, businesses can reduce internal friction, improve confidence and foster a culture of active collaboration between human staff and digital systems.
The final element is ensuring that companies don’t navigate the complexities of governance alone. Moving from a pilot to production requires robust frameworks for data privacy, security safeguards and ethical oversight. This is where expert, senior support becomes invaluable, helping to curate the right tools, install the necessary guardrails and ensure that the entire infrastructure remains resilient against the next wave of technological evolution.
Traditional consultancies will always have a vital role to play in massive, systemic corporate transformations. But in an era where agility is currency and technology moves exponentially, mid-market businesses must adopt a flatter, expert-led approach. This is how they will overcome paralysis, modernise their systems holistically and secure their place in the future economy.
Frank O’Dea is CEO of boutique consuting firm, Klarus
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