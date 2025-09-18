Rethinking Kubernetes for APAC’s AI ambitions

The numbers don’t lie: cloud-native applications have hit mainstream status across Asia -Pacific and Japan (APJ).

According to one survey, 84% of organisations in the region report that some, much, or nearly all of their development is now cloud native. With its portability, agility, and efficiency, organisations now understand that container-based applications are the way of the future – and Kubernetes is the best solution to deploy and manage these applications at scale. Open-source communities have also accelerated rapid adoption by providing tutorials, guides and community forums that enable everyone, even novices, to learn and deploy the framework quickly.

However, as with many things in life, the best aspect of something can also cause trouble. With 90% of APJ firms running multicloud workloads, sprawl becomes far more complex to manage. Worse, since 75% of them cite the lack of Kubernetes expertise as a barrier, many implementations run amok, nullifying Kubernetes’ key benefits and creating the complexity they sought to eliminate. This problem intensifies as APJ organisations increasingly scale generative and agentic artificial intelligence (AI) workloads, which demand robust, well-orchestrated infrastructure to deliver on their transformative potential.

As such, enterprises need a strategic, centralised approach to rein in scattershot Kubernetes implementations and get back on track.

Why “let the cloud do it” falls short Many APJ organisations opt for cloud-managed Kubernetes solutions like Amazon EKS or Microsoft AKS, attracted by one-click provisioning and automated scaling. These platforms certainly appear cost-effective and reduce operational overhead initially. Yet, going all-in with any one cloud has its pitfalls. First and most obvious is vendor lock-in. While these solutions promise portability, cloud-native services often become deeply embedded in operations. When organisations build applications around proprietary cloud services, they sacrifice the very agility that containers promise. For APJ businesses operating across diverse regulatory environments and markets, this dependency limits strategic options and compromises competitive positioning. Cost is another challenge. What starts as attractive pricing may escalate as organisations add clusters, storage services, and monitoring capabilities. Integrating these services often requires specialised expertise, driving up both operational expenditures and the human capital investment needed to maintain proprietary systems. If costs reach a tipping point, the costs to switch, including time, effort, and data migration, become prohibitively expensive.

Stumbling into DIY mayhem To avoid such issues, many organisations choose the other extreme: going open-source and managing everything themselves. While this approach promises cost savings, technical control, and community support, it may create business disruptions that far outweigh benefits. The most damaging consequence is organisational fragmentation. Individual teams hack together their own Kubernetes implementations with limited standardisation across business units. In large enterprises, this has resulted in thousands of different implementations that cannot communicate effectively - essentially turning containers into a barrier rather than an enabler of business agility. This fragmentation destroys operational efficiency and prevents organisations from realising Kubernetes’ most compelling business advantage: resource optimisation at scale. Only companies with consolidated Kubernetes management can dynamically scale resources during peak business periods and optimise costs. Without centralised oversight, APJ organisations miss these efficiency gains and struggle to demonstrate return-on-investment from cloud-native investments. Perhaps most critically, the DIY approach burns valuable developer and administrative resources that are better spent on innovation instead of maintenance. In a region where 75% of organisations already cite lack of Kubernetes expertise as a barrier, this misallocation of talent becomes a competitive disadvantage.

Toward a centralised solution The way forward is to establish centralised cloud-native engineering teams or regional centres of excellence that consolidate scarce expertise and standardise Kubernetes deployments across the organisation. This approach addresses APJ’s unique multicloud reality by creating standardised stacks that work consistently across private and public cloud platforms, with push-button deployment and automated maintenance using cloud-native open-source projects at the core. In a region where IT talent remains scarce, standardisation enables centralised teams to systematically refactor existing applications, transforming individual knowledge into organisational capability, fulfilling containers' agility promises.