Making multi-cloud work: Is it really worth it?

The promise of multi-cloud suggests enterprises should be able to run their applications and workloads in whichever cloud environment makes the most sense from a cost, performance or functionality perspective at that moment in time.

If the cost economics of running a particular application in a certain cloud suddenly becomes unfavourable, enterprises should have the freedom to shunt them off to someone else’s with minimal fuss and effort, as needs dictate.

At least in theory, that is how multi-cloud is supposed to work, but the reality of the situation can be very different in practice, as enterprises grapple with how best to make technologies created by competing suppliers play nicely together.

“The more platforms you have, the more complexity you get – creating far greater challenges at the management level,” says Alex Dalglish, UK services director at IT services consultancy SoftwareOne.

“From cloud-sprawl and unplanned expenditure, to poor performance and availability or increased security risk – the diversity in your cloud platforms is directly proportional to the amount of supplier management burden on the IT team.”

Stephan Fabel, director of products at open source software company Canonical, backs this view, saying that the complexities involved with managing a multi-cloud deployment can be off-putting to some enterprises.

“The biggest cause for hesitation around multi-cloud adoption is that deploying cloud platforms and services from multiple vendors is complicated, especially when it comes to pulling them together in a way that doesn’t hinder productivity or innovation,” says Fabel.

What also does not help is the fact that multi-cloud is not a deployment model that every player in the public cloud has been willing to acknowledge or even pay lip-service to, despite rising end-user interest.

The Google Cloud team are a notable exception here, having talked openly for several years about how common it is for its off-premise technologies to be adopted by enterprises that already operate a large Amazon Web Services (AWS) footprint. Sometimes this is done to gain performance, resiliency or to reduce operating costs.

For AWS, the multi-cloud message does not really square with its push to get more and more of its customers to declare themselves “all-in” on its platform. Microsoft seems to be following a similar line, while also thinking that multi-cloud might be a relatively short-lived strategy for some organisations.

“We believe that, over time, organisations will most likely embrace and choose a primary cloud provider and stick with it to leverage the services and ecosystem fully,” wrote John M Clark, a cross-domain solutions architect at Microsoft, in a blog post from October 2018. “Especially as applications are modernised or re-factored to take full advantage of that cloud’s platform-as-a-service (PaaS), function-as-a-service (FaaS) and software-as-a-service (SaaS).

“Some will settle on a couple of clouds as they are big enough to invest the time and people to go deep on both, and that makes sense if the clouds offer differentiated value beneficial to the workload, but only if you go in deeply with both and take advantage of the PaaS services that each offers.”

With this in mind, it is perhaps no surprise that Google is the first of the public cloud big three to have brought to market a multi-cloud management platform to help enterprises shift workloads between its cloud and Amazon and Microsoft-hosted environments.

Anthos, as the platform is known, is built using open source technologies, the most notable of which is the container orchestration engine Kubernetes, which forms part of the wider Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE).

The latter is a managed environment that allows enterprises to run containerised applications in on-premise and cloud environments without needing to create their own Kubernetes clusters first.

In the context of Anthos, it enables enterprises to containerise their applications and virtual machines for reasons of portability, and move them between the Amazon, Google and Microsoft clouds.

According to Leighton James, CTO of public sector-focused cloud provider UKCloud, investigating container technologies should really be the first port of call for any organisation looking to achieve workload portability across multiple clouds.

“For example, OpenShift from Red Hat is a Docker and Kubernetes-based platform that runs across Amazon, Google, Microsoft and other clouds,” he says.

“Many organisations will have deployed natively onto a global cloud platform, in which case there are two main options. VMware and Microsoft both have tools that you can use to move workloads from their public cloud to their private stack, and there are third-party tools such as Zerto which provide data replication and migration tools.”

Making multi-cloud work Despite what some members of the public cloud community may choose to believe, there are solid reasons why users might want to supplement their AWS deployment, for example, with technologies from one of its competitors, says Dave Locke, chief technology adviser for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at IT consultancy Worldwide Technology (WWT). “Each of the cloud providers excels in different areas,” he says. “AWS is great for the consumer solution, Azure – backed by Microsoft’s lengthy heritage – works well for enterprise, and Google Cloud Platform has superb big data and analytic tools. “Firms understand these different strengths and line them up with what they want to achieve. This, in turn, provides an outline of what their ideal [multi-cloud] deployment should look like.” Straight out of the gate, financial services company HSBC and Keybank came out as early adopters of Anthos, which has been designed by Google to provide a consistent user experience across all three public clouds. This is important because a common stumbling block in multi-cloud deployments is sourcing staff to manage these setups who have enough in-depth knowledge and experience in using the tools and technologies of multiple providers, rather than just one, says WWT’s Locke. “Most businesses are very skilled when it comes to working with their on-site servers or privately hosted solutions,” he says. “However, when it comes to utilising the public cloud, there is a significant knowledge gap. “Simply put, most companies don’t have the skills or the resources to successfully create a deployment involving multiple public cloud providers. The ever-evolving nature of the public cloud can provide internal teams with a similarly fluid challenge.” According to UKCloud’s James, when it comes to sourcing the right talent to manage a multi-cloud deployment, the best way to start is to develop the skills and draw on the experience that enterprises already have at their disposal in-house. There are, after all, well-documented skills shortages pertaining to cloud in the UK, and hitting the recruitment trail in pursuit of people who can deliver on multi-cloud might be something of a fool’s errand. “The key to handling multiple workloads is to harness the teams’ existing skills, experience and knowledge that’s been built when working with existing technologies like VMware, Oracle and Cisco,” says James. “Steadily modernising an enterprise’s datacentre by gradually adopting new approaches like DevOps and agile is recommended, rather than integrating all of these in one fell swoop. Often, that’s where problems occur.”