Looking in little places for the value in the internet of things

There has been plenty of hype in recent years about the internet of things (IoT) – smart cities, autonomous vehicles, smart homes, and so on. It all sounds very exciting and fulfils dreams stimulated by sci-fi blockbusters, but the complexity of interconnected value chains, coupled with the expensive infrastructure that is often required, means that deployment at scale still needs to answer one important question – where is value actually being achieved?

The example of airlines that still mislay about 25 million bags a year, despite investments and improvements in tracking technology, indicates that there might be mundane use cases where more could be done. Only in 2019 did the International Air Transport Association (IATA) vote to support the implementation of RFID tags throughout the industry. Even after the necessary investment required in supporting systems and equipment, this could save the industry more than $3bn, and improve the experience for tens of millions of customers each year.

Opportunities like this seem obvious – so why are they not addressed?

Some may require the involvement of too many participants in a complex ecosystem and with so many business agendas that they become too hard to implement commercially, despite the technology being readily available. This is a frequent IoT problem.

The technology is shrinking and is capable of spreading widely to different things with intertwined connectivity, but the implementation process can be expensive and slow to deliver results. Solutions might appear feasible in prototype or proof of concept, but there is a fear that they may be ultimately unwieldy and unachievable to deploy or manage at scale.

Simpler connected technologies Another issue is overselling the technology. Some problems do not warrant highly “smart” things, but a mass of simpler connected technologies. This means scale is an IoT issue not only at the high end of numbers of “things”, but also, and perhaps more so, at this low end of tiny tech. The two go hand in hand with big volumes of small things required to deliver value. While many in the telecoms industry will tout bigger and better capacity networks – 5G being the latest example – the reality is that many smaller things will not be able to use these powerful networks directly. To address this challenge, traditional IT providers, both in hardware and software, have been looking to offer an intelligent edge. Smart gateways can provide mechanisms to support tiny devices through aggregation and abstraction. This can simplify the connectivity to a slew of tiny devices close together and might add value for management and distributed analysis. But this will not fix all problems, especially where highly remote or widely distributed micro-device connectivity is required. Other forms of networking need to be considered and, as some of the challenges with roll-outs in smart metering have revealed, networking to these odd little places – such as under stairs and inaccessible locations behind buildings – is not always easy. Low-power, low-bandwidth wide area networking may be necessary, or at least more cost-effective, to reach the remote places where dumb sensors, rather than super-smart things, need to be deployed.