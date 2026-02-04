Is banking IT and business relationship still ‘them and us’?

This is a sweeping generalisation but please bear with me as it makes a point. When I started in IT in the early 1990s there were 'IT people' and 'everybody else'. Everybody else was known as "the business". The business thought IT was a back office burden which should not be seen or heard and preferably kept in the basement. One bank I worked for did in fact put the IT Infrastructure team in its underground carpark when it ran out of office space. IT thought the business was there to torment it by asking the impossible without sufficient time, funding or resources. The two were quite separate and often worked in different buildings, cities or countries so they could not get to know each other. Then we saw the trend for banks to outsource as much IT as possible to get rid of it. Bad move.

Jumping forwards a couple of decades, the business eventually worked out what IT knew all along which is that banks are in fact technology organisations that move money around electronically. With increased use of technology replacing branches, call centres and postal communications, the business was in fact no longer needed by IT. Efforts have been made more recently to integrate IT and the business as the businesspeople now realised their futures depended on the IT people. Fortunes had reversed and it was now IT that could dispense with the business. Hence the fintechs and virtual banks appearing along with a lot more automation and self-servi

Not listening

Unfortunately, businesspeople do not always listen to IT people because they have fundamentally different attitudes towards risk. Businesspeople make a point of taking risks as they are more likely to be motivated by financial, personal or political ambitions whereas IT people are trained to avoid, mitigate or manage risks rather than take them. Two opposing philosophies. This I believe is ultimately what caused the Post Office and TSB problems (and many more) as the IT people knew the risks and issues all along but the businesspeople over-ruled them.

Using AI technologists to keep the government and regulators informed is therefore more likely to be based on technical risk assessment rather than the vague cliches that businesspeople tend to use when talking about IT. I think the regulators should call in the AI heads of all the big UK banks to keep them up to date with what is going on.

I know this sounds like a case of "them" and "us" and it still is. There are people who genuinely understand technology and those who like to think they do but they don't. Regulators need to talk to the most technically capable, unbiased and honest people they can find when it comes to dealing with AI. They should probably pull in some AI academics and researchers as well. AI is far to dangerous to be "unleashed" as our Prime Minister put it last year. Government is part of "the business" and may not realise that unleashing AI is like running blindly into one of the greatest risks society has ever faced. Perhaps AI is a good candidate for another U-turn as it needs to be handled with great care, not let lose.

This opinion was written by a senior IT professional who has worked in the banking sector for decades.

