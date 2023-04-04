IT Sustainability Think Tank: The role of CSO in closing the sustainability gap

Tackling the climate crisis is one of the greatest challenges of our time. There is a need for a collaborative and inclusive approach to restoring our planet and protecting our future – and it is clear this topic needs to be on every boardroom agenda.



Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance is now central to how companies create and protect value for their stakeholders, and the growing prevalence of chief sustainability officers (CSOs), or sustainability leads, reflects a significant shift in business objectives. Organisations are no longer asking “Why be sustainable?” but instead: “How can my business create value through sustainability?”



However, this is leading to what some have dubbed a “sustainability gap”: a divide between what a company says it is going to do, and the action it is taking to get there. This does nothing to address the climate emergency and can lead to accusations of greenwashing and loss of stakeholder trust.



Today’s CSO is crucial in closing the sustainability gap by putting ESG at the heart of value creation. By working closely with the CIO and others across the board, CSOs can play a key role in shaping business strategy and technology stack, along with driving green tech transformation and growth. But before that can be tackled, their initial priority should be to identify and address any disconnect between their organisation’s intent and action.

Bridging the gap between sustainability and strategy CSOs or sustainability leads are increasingly being tasked with determining which ESG areas their company should prioritise and embedding these into the business’ transformation strategy. This means defining a sustainability action plan and making sure every function of the business delivers on this.



However, CSOs often face challenges with managing siloed sustainability efforts across the business. To address this, they must ask themselves a series of practical questions before they start developing the company’s overarching sustainability transformation plan. These include:



• How are they strategically positioned to help realise the opportunities and manage risk around ESG goals?

• What governance is in place across the business to reflect the importance of their role in determining the ESG agenda?

• What is the business promise to net zero goals – and what is the timeline they’re working towards?

• Is their ESG reporting designed to meet regulatory expectations, or do they want to position themselves as a leader in the sustainability conversation?



Clearly, one person cannot be solely responsible for the full breadth of ESG across an organisation. Collaboration between different teams and CSOs is essential: whether that’s working with the IT department and business unit leaders to drive sustainable transformation; liaising with finance to measure the true cost and opportunities of ESG; or regularly meeting with the risk and audit committees to manage ESG risks and comply with regulation.



Ultimately, CSOs act as a bridge between sustainability and business strategy by collating information from each department and presenting the most relevant insights back to the board.