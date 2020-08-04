How to acquire and keep your IT skills up to date

Many people today, especially those graduating with a computer science or other computing degree think, “I know enough now to get a job doing ‘X’ and that’s me set up”. That is not quite the case, however, and for at least two reasons:

Jobs in IT are seldom permanently the same ad infinitum because, like a virus, they mutate or morph into a different format. Many people put the half-life of a job at 24 months or so in an IT career, one would expect to drift across the computing spectrum of jobs to keep pace with the evolution of computing. Imagine moving into a specialist subject like artificial intelligence (AI). Great – but can you imagine writing AI algorithms from graduation age, say 21, to somewhere in your 60s? A frightening thought, being a specialist frozen in time.

The approach to avoiding this state of affairs is lifelong learning, whereby a person keeps up to date as far as possible to ride the job mutation wave and still have a satisfying job which they are capable of doing.

Acquiring knowledge Acquiring IT (or digital) skills does not mean there is a standard level of competence in IT to aspire to and which you either have or haven’t. IT skill is not a binary entity in that sense and I envisage at least four skill levels for IT oriented people, from beginner to old timer: Awareness of the basic use of IT at the level of computer, data and connections between computers. Acquaintance with these elements and the ability to enter a discussion about the use of computing. This, I feel, is the level that non-IT managers and even executives in enterprises undergoing digital transformation should possess. Overall IT knowledge, analogous to the know-how acquired by students at medical school, but not at specialist level. It is a mandatory precursor to any IT specialisation. Specialist knowledge in a particular area but only when the person has traversed level three. above. Ideally, level four should be provided by the employer since his requirements of any specialisation will vary from some perceived standard of their organisation’s particular one. How can you acquire skills at the level appropriate to your needs? Not by reading weighty tomes at various levels – I have tried that, and often understand every paragraph I read but still fail to grasp the subject. Experience taught me that it was better to read a few small articles on the subject, maybe more than once, and eventually you should hit that Eureka moment when the topic slips into place. What follows is what I have learned about learning, over many decades in IT, both at the coalface and later as an author and researcher.