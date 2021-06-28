How CIOs can help their organisations accelerate digital transformation

Companies know they need to accelerate digital transformation in response to changing customer expectations and behaviours, as well as the technological advances driven by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In fact, more than two-thirds (68%) of CEOs who responded to the global 2021 EY CEO imperative study are planning to make a major investment in data and technology over the next 12 months.

Yet, while companies recognise the imperative to transform, many are struggling to realise their ambitions in practice. Data is a major stumbling block here. Concerningly, just 34% of CEOs globally who responded to the study thought that customers trusted their company with their data. That figure rose to 41.3% in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), most likely due to the EU’s General Data Privacy Regulation (GDPR) and other privacy-related developments in the region.

Transformation barrier This shortfall in trust presents widespread issues for companies that are looking to drive business growth through transformation. An absence of meaningful information about their customers prevents them from gleaning data-driven insights and making data-driven decisions, in either real time or near real time. This, in turn, hinders almost every conceivable strategic activity, from business model re-imagination to supply chain visibility and the development of new customer propositions. The majority (63%) of CEOs believe technology and digital transformation are the prevailing trends that will have the greatest impact on their businesses. More specifically, the survey found that making greater use of artificial intelligence (AI) and data science was the top priority for C-suites looking to drive organisational growth, followed by disruptive innovation. To harness the full potential of these approaches, however, companies need customers to trust them with aspects of their data. To provide the level of insight that brings true competitive advantage, technology must be able to draw on a rich diversity of sources.