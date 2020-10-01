How AXA Investment Managers supports user experience through the ‘confinement’

I remember a discussion I had with a senior manager at AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) right at the beginning of what in France has been termed the “confinement” – or “lockdown” in the UK.

“Do you realise,” he asked me, “that, right now, your team has the most responsibility in the company for our making it through this crisis? It’s not the asset managers or the traders – everything is in your hands. If you can’t guarantee a decent level of support for users, and fix all the issues in front of them, the company is really in trouble.”

It was quite a statement, but it was easy to see why it was true. Almost overnight, we had gone from being a ‘traditional business”, with HQs, offices, commutes, meeting rooms, and so on, to a highly dispersed one. In the Paris area alone, AXA IM had about 1,500 people working from home. That’s 1,500 independent offices for IT to worry about.

Our ultimate aim was to guarantee the experience of all those remote users – from the quality of internet access, to the reliability and speed of the applications they were using. As long as they were able to keep working and be productive, the company could continue to exist.