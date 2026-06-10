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For Indian fintechs, compliance is survival
With India’s fintech firms facing a growing number of compliance obligations, adopting automated, continuous compliance processes will help cut repetitive manual work and remain audit-ready
Here’s a question I ask every fintech (financial technology) founder I meet: when was the last time a compliance gap cost you a deal, delayed a banking partnership, or kept your team up at night? The answer is almost always the same. They laugh, and then they tell me a story.
It usually goes like this: a major enterprise client sends a 300-question security questionnaire with a three-week deadline. Half the answers require evidence in formats no one has prepared before. The compliance lead, two engineers, and a product manager disappear into a documentation rabbit hole for a month. It gets done, barely.
Then the next questionnaire arrives. This is the hidden operational reality of building a fintech in India in 2026, and almost no one talks about it publicly.
India’s fintech story is, by any measure, extraordinary. We are the third-largest ecosystem in the world, with over 10,000 registered entities, an adoption rate of 87% against a global average of 67%, and a market projected to grow from $111bn in 2024 to $420bn by 2029. But underneath all of that ambition, there is a structural problem compounding quietly, deal by deal and audit by audit – until suddenly it isn’t quiet anymore.
Fintechs don't have a regulator problem. They have five.
When most people think about regulation in Indian fintech, they picture the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and rightly so. Its guidelines on payments, digital lending, know-your-customer (KYC), and data localisation touch virtually every fintech in operation.
In 2024 alone, the RBI levied over ₹56 crore ($5.9m) in monetary penalties across more than 300 enforcement actions, making clear that the era of light-touch oversight is firmly behind us. But the deeper challenge is that a growing fintech in India doesn’t answer to one regulator. It answers to several, simultaneously.
Add an insurance distribution layer and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) enters the picture. Offer investment products and rules from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) apply. Partner with a non-banking financial company (NBFC) for embedded lending and an entirely separate set of credit-side frameworks cascade in.
Process card payments and the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), currently in its most demanding version yet, sets the baseline. Expand cross-border and you’re looking at compliance obligations in Singapore, Abu Dhabi, or the US depending on the corridor. For fintechs building across multiple verticals, which is increasingly all of them, the regulatory surface area doesn’t just add up. It multiplies.
Where compliance fails
Compliance doesn’t fail because founders don’t care. It fails because the system was never designed for what Indian fintechs actually are. Every bank or NBFC that a fintech company works with runs its own technology service provider audit, and no two look alike. One bank sends a 400-question spreadsheet, another sends a custom framework based on RBI’s IT risk guidelines, and a third has its own format entirely. The result is a compliance team perpetually gathering the same underlying evidence, access logs, data flow diagrams, encryption records, and reformatting all of it from scratch for each new relationship.
Furthermore, fintech runs on data. Customers trust these platforms with information they would hesitate to share almost anywhere else, including identity records, bank statements, transaction histories, and credit profiles. That’s why weak internal controls become business risks quickly.
Where compliance starts hurting revenue
The Paytm situation made headlines, but the quieter version of this story plays out every week across the sector without a single news story: a banking partnership delayed six months because the documentation wasn’t ready, a deal lost because the audit report was outdated, a co-lending arrangement suspended because fund flows weren't properly evidenced.
In 2024, several NBFCs had their co-lending arrangements suspended for non-compliance with direct disbursal requirements, and many of the violations in that year’s RBI penalty wave weren’t exotic failures. They were lapses in basic institutional hygiene, such as outdated KYC records and inadequate fraud monitoring, that had simply been allowed to drift.
The shift fintechs need to make now
What’s ahead is more complex. In August 2025, the RBI released a framework for responsible AI in financial services. Fintechs are also navigating the next phase of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, which has raised expectations around consent, data governance, and breach reporting. The regulatory surface is expanding faster than most teams can track.
The fintechs navigating this well share one instinct: they treat compliance as ongoing rather than ad-hoc with continuous monitoring and real-time visibility, so that an auditor’s visit is a non-event and a new banking partnership doesn’t require a three-month document excavation. The same core evidence is often requested repeatedly in different forms across DPDP requirements, RBI reviews, partner bank audits, and internal governance checks.
Access controls, data flows, vendor records, incident logs, and monitoring proof don’t need to be rebuilt every time. They need to be centralised once, mapped intelligently across frameworks, and automated so teams can respond in minutes instead of weeks, cut repetitive manual work, stay continuously audit-ready, and instantly surface the right evidence when a regulator, auditor, or banking partner asks.
This isn’t a function of size. A 50-person payments startup can operate with the same regulatory rigour as a 500-person NBFC if the underlying architecture is built for it. India’s fintech story is far from over, but the next chapter isn’t just about who builds the best product. It’s about who builds the infrastructure to sustain it.
Raghuveer Kancherla is co-founder of Sprinto, a supplier of governance, risk and compliance software