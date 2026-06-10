For Indian fintechs, compliance is survival

Here’s a question I ask every fintech (financial technology) founder I meet: when was the last time a compliance gap cost you a deal, delayed a banking partnership, or kept your team up at night? The answer is almost always the same. They laugh, and then they tell me a story.

It usually goes like this: a major enterprise client sends a 300-question security questionnaire with a three-week deadline. Half the answers require evidence in formats no one has prepared before. The compliance lead, two engineers, and a product manager disappear into a documentation rabbit hole for a month. It gets done, barely.

Then the next questionnaire arrives. This is the hidden operational reality of building a fintech in India in 2026, and almost no one talks about it publicly.

India’s fintech story is, by any measure, extraordinary. We are the third-largest ecosystem in the world, with over 10,000 registered entities, an adoption rate of 87% against a global average of 67%, and a market projected to grow from $111bn in 2024 to $420bn by 2029. But underneath all of that ambition, there is a structural problem compounding quietly, deal by deal and audit by audit – until suddenly it isn’t quiet anymore.

Fintechs don't have a regulator problem. They have five. When most people think about regulation in Indian fintech, they picture the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and rightly so. Its guidelines on payments, digital lending, know-your-customer (KYC), and data localisation touch virtually every fintech in operation. In 2024 alone, the RBI levied over ₹56 crore ($5.9m) in monetary penalties across more than 300 enforcement actions, making clear that the era of light-touch oversight is firmly behind us. But the deeper challenge is that a growing fintech in India doesn’t answer to one regulator. It answers to several, simultaneously. Add an insurance distribution layer and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) enters the picture. Offer investment products and rules from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) apply. Partner with a non-banking financial company (NBFC) for embedded lending and an entirely separate set of credit-side frameworks cascade in. Process card payments and the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), currently in its most demanding version yet, sets the baseline. Expand cross-border and you’re looking at compliance obligations in Singapore, Abu Dhabi, or the US depending on the corridor. For fintechs building across multiple verticals, which is increasingly all of them, the regulatory surface area doesn’t just add up. It multiplies.

Where compliance fails Compliance doesn’t fail because founders don’t care. It fails because the system was never designed for what Indian fintechs actually are. Every bank or NBFC that a fintech company works with runs its own technology service provider audit, and no two look alike. One bank sends a 400-question spreadsheet, another sends a custom framework based on RBI’s IT risk guidelines, and a third has its own format entirely. The result is a compliance team perpetually gathering the same underlying evidence, access logs, data flow diagrams, encryption records, and reformatting all of it from scratch for each new relationship. Furthermore, fintech runs on data. Customers trust these platforms with information they would hesitate to share almost anywhere else, including identity records, bank statements, transaction histories, and credit profiles. That’s why weak internal controls become business risks quickly.

Where compliance starts hurting revenue The Paytm situation made headlines, but the quieter version of this story plays out every week across the sector without a single news story: a banking partnership delayed six months because the documentation wasn’t ready, a deal lost because the audit report was outdated, a co-lending arrangement suspended because fund flows weren't properly evidenced. In 2024, several NBFCs had their co-lending arrangements suspended for non-compliance with direct disbursal requirements, and many of the violations in that year’s RBI penalty wave weren’t exotic failures. They were lapses in basic institutional hygiene, such as outdated KYC records and inadequate fraud monitoring, that had simply been allowed to drift.