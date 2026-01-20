NatWest Boxed tech team drives business on embedded finance wave

NatWest Bank is using a standalone tech-led division to ride two waves in the financial technology (fintech) sector. Through its NatWest Boxed operation, the company is providing the tech for its digital small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) business bank while offering the same capabilities to external businesses that want to provide their customers with financial services.

The emergence of digital challenger banks drove NatWest Group to develop a technology platform outside its legacy estate for a digital business bank, known as Mettle. In the current wave of fintech, NatWest Boxed is now moving that same technology beyond being a cost centre by offering banking as a service (BaaS) to organisations embedding financial services in their offerings.

Through the service, which went live in July, the financial products are underwritten by NatWest Bank, but the tech and support is done by NatWest Boxed.

“Off the back of the technology supporting Mettle, we built out a BaaS proposition,” said Andrew Ellis, who heads the Boxed division.

Ellis oversees an 800-strong team that supports Mettle, as well as developing and supporting the BaaS offering. Around 300 members of the team are technology professionals, with most located in the UK and some in Poland.

Household names The offering is already used by the Automobile Association (AA) for lending and savings; Saga, which offers services such as savings to the over-50s; and three large customers that have not yet been announced, according to Ellis. When the deal with the AA was announced around a year ago, Ellis said it was a “significant step” in NatWest Boxed’s embedded finance journey. Through these corporate customers, NatWest Bank services are available to potentially millions of consumers. Embedded finance – which integrates payments, lending, banking and insurance services directly into non-financial digital products – is an increasingly common integration for enterprises. The rise of BaaS platforms has helped fuel embedded finance in recent years. According to a study from Research and Markets, the global market for BaaS was valued at $29.5bn in 2024, and it is projected to reach $74.8bn by 2030, growing 16.8% a year. The products that NatWest Boxed has offered to embed so far include unsecured lending and savings, with an expectation to move into point-of-sale lending this year. Ellis said that while “out of the box is the dream” for the service, large customers require “an element of bespoke”, adding: “We try and do as little of this as possible.” He said there are small differences for customers in the look of the services and that NatWest Boxed has support teams dedicated to certain customers.