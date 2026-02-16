NatWest hails progress after £1.2bn spent on tech last year, but true AI transformation to come

NatWest bank invested £1.2bn into its information technology transformation in 2025 and saw huge productivity gains as a result, but this year will see artificial intelligence (AI) become truly transformative for customers and staff.

The bank said it has already freed up £100m in funds as a result of simplification and the use of the cloud. AI is at the centre of the bank’s plans, with 2025 seeing the technology deployed across the company “at scale”.

Headline figures for 2025 saw the bank’s software engineers generate 35% of its code through AI software development tools, all 60,000 staff given access to AI productivity software, and thousands of human hours saved. Last year, the bank also embarked on a major collaboration with AI supplier OpenAI.

Other tech achievements in 2025 included the hiring of 1,000 software developers, 100 new features developed on its retail banking app, the appointment of its first chief AI research officer and the establishment of its AI research office.

AI foundations set In a blog post, NatWest Group CIO Scott Marcar said this year will see the bank take advantage of the AI “building blocks” deployed last year. “The only certainty is that how customers bank will look very different in the future,” he said. “That’s why being closer to them, with insight and trust, matters more than ever. As technology reshapes how people live, work and bank, we’ve put in place the building blocks to understand, respond to and serve customers’ fast evolving needs,” wrote Marcar. “Last year brought AI deployment at scale across NatWest, and as we move into 2026, the transformative benefits are becoming more of a reality for our customers and colleagues – delivering growth, greater productivity, and, most importantly, deepening relationships – so that we can be a trusted partner for tomorrow’s banking,” he added. From a staff perspective, all staff now have access to AI tools including Microsoft Copilot Chat and the bank’s internal large language model (LLM), with more than half reported to have taken additional training. According to the bank, more than 70,000 hours were saved through automated AI call summaries in its retail business, while relationship managers in its wealth business were able to spend 30% more time on customer conversations by using AI. According to NatWest, through agentic and voice AI, customers will receive “more intuitive, personalised and seamless interactions” this year. In the next few months, 25,000 NatWest customers will have access to its agentic financial assistant within Cora, its customer-facing agentic AI assistant. “Underpinned by OpenAI models, customers will be able to ask natural language questions about their recent spending, in their own words, on their app,” said the bank. The bank will then experiment with voice-to-voice AI capability, which aims to provide “human-like empathy, tone and inflection”.