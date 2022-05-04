Following the customer: How tech leaders can learn from Alphabet and Meta

It is a fact that up to half of the world’s largest companies will not exist in 10 years’ time.

Driven by digital, the world is moving at an increasing rate, and even if a company is highly profitable and successful right now, if it stays still, the chances are that customers will find other products, services or technologies that can satisfy their needs in the future.

This constantly changing focal point of how and where organisations can add value is now a permanent feature of the world.

Big tech platform expansion The provision of a portfolio of products and services that can meet the changing needs of customers has driven the remarkable growth of digital platform businesses – tech giants like Meta and Alphabet. Both started out offering one primary service before expanding into other, related services, but always keeping the customer central to what they do. It’s a model that can unlock significant opportunity and growth. For example, research from MIT Sloan found that digital platform companies were twice as profitable and more than twice as valuable as their more conventional businesses.

Following the customer This ability to “follow the customer” and provide clients with relevant solutions across a connected portfolio of needs doesn’t need to be confined to “pure” tech. For businesses in, or connected to, the technology sector, having the agility and nimbleness to match services to customers’ changing needs is essential. Cyber security, for example, has become a major area of need that is hampered by acute skills shortages – so we have developed a virtual CISO practice in response. Through adopting this model and developing a platform of related services, there is a greater opportunity for rapid growth.

A culture of collaboration Most important of all is to build a common culture and purpose among your teams, which is founded on collaboration in the interests of the customer. That culture comes through myriad things: communication from the top, good line management and operational (and social) interaction. When staff feel they belong to one uniting organisation, then teamwork and collaboration will naturally build between the component parts. The point you want to get to is where team members are not asking themselves, “How can I sell more of X to client Y?” but rather, “What issues and challenges is client Y trying to solve – and how can we help them from across the services in our businesses?” Collaboration between business teams – workshopping, brainstorming, activity planning – can then bring the best of each service line to create solutions really focused on individual clients.