Cyber insurance: The good, the bad and the ugly

Insurance exists to cover the unexpected costs of loss, damage or injury. Despite our best efforts to avoid fire, theft or accidents, these things happen and can be expensive. We cannot predict if or when such an event will happen to us. However, we can measure the occurrence of such events and calculate their likelihood and consequences by analysing a large population sample.

The first insurance markets developed from insuring ships and cargos in the 17th century. The sudden loss of a ship could be catastrophic for businesses; however, insurance could mitigate the financial damage. Large losses could be absorbed by insurers who could predict these costs and charge appropriate insurance premiums. As businesses have evolved and digitised, so too have the risks to which they are exposed. Catastrophic losses to businesses have not disappeared, but changed in nature.

Cyber insurance policies have been around since the 1990s, emerging as a mature product over the subsequent decades. As the possibilities provided by technological advances grew, so did business risk exposure. The introduction of data privacy laws, with the obligation to disclose the breach of personal data to those affected, meant that incidents could no longer be kept quiet. A plethora of high-profile breaches in the mid-2010s cemented the need for cyber insurance.

Cyber incidents can be expensive. External incident response consultants, legal experts and communications specialists may need to be brought in to help manage the consequences of the breach and restore normal working order. These costs are in addition to the potential costs of lost days of operations.

Insurance markets have developed cyber insurance products to cover such unexpected losses. It is an adjunct to, not a replacement for, best practices. Neglecting cyber security, in the belief that cyber insurance will cover the losses due to the inevitable breaches, is simply a recipe for disappointment and ever-increasing premiums.

A good cyber security posture requires balancing investments in cyber protection to reduce the likelihood that a breach will occur and minimise the resulting damage, along with recognising that the unexpected can occur and seeking to mitigate those potential losses through insurance.