Digital domain identified as major security threat by Norway’s intelligence service

Norway is scaling up its national defences against cyber threats, as the National Intelligence Service’s Focus 2019 report identifies and analyses the current technology-based security challenges facing the country.

The magnitude of the challenge facing Norway is underscored in the report. The National Intelligence Service (NIS) recognises the “digital domain” as the single biggest threat to economic growth and societal stability.

The recent aggressive attack against industrial giant Hydro in March has accelerated government plans to build improved defensive expertise and capabilities to thwart attacks.

The NIS report warns of an escalating threat to national security posed by digital attacks from cyber space. These are increasingly intended to disrupt the normal workings of state governance and national security. The report forewarns of an anticipated rise in more sophisticated digital threats in the area of industrial espionage.

“We see three major areas of threat from the digital domain. These are digital campaigns that are purposely designed to influence public opinion, digital espionage, and the use of digital technologies to conduct missions aimed at sabotaging critical state and private industry IT infrastructure,” said NIS director Morten Haga Lunde.

The NIS has seen a significant increase in its operating budget since 2014, a development that has enabled the organisation to elevate its capacity to collect data that helps it to more effectively combat cyber attacks.

Bolstered funding and collaborations with private sector experts in the field have also enhanced the NIS’s ability to develop cyber defence strategies and systems designed to better predict and combat a range of threats from cyber space.

The Focus 2019 report lifts the lid on the diverse range of threats emerging. Although the majority of attacks are directed against national security agencies and IT companies that store large amounts of private and sensitive data, organisations outside of the military sphere are being more routinely targeted by malicious cyber actors.

The cyber attack against the computer network operated by Helse Sør-Øst RHF, Norway’s largest healthcare authority, is one such case in point.

The sustained digital offensive against Helse Sørøst, which took place in January 2018, resulted in a serious data breach that compromised the medical records of more than three million patients.

The attack had enormous added national security implications beyond the singular criminal data breach. The attackers’ main focus was the capture of patient records linked to both Norway’s Armed Forces and NATO forces’ personnel that were engaged in military exercises on Norway’s High North territories bordering Russia in 2018.

A post-attack security appraisal of the vulnerabilities in Helse Sør-Øst’s IT systems found that some of the authority’s computers were still running on Windows XP. This left the organisation highly susceptible to data breaches, as Microsoft stopped providing security updates and support for XP in 2014. Helse Sør-Øst has since run a project to phase out Windows XP in all computers used by the administration.

“What the attack against Helse Sør-Øst clearly demonstrated is that digital espionage against Norway is not confined to traditional political and military targets,” Lunde said.