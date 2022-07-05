CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
How to get the right level of cyber insurance
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we look at how the market for cyber insurance is evolving and how to avoid buying the wrong level of cover. We find out what role hydrogen technologies could play in reducing datacentre carbon emissions. And we hear how a 125-year-old bicycle maker is embracing digital innovation. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Cyber insurance: What does a CISO need to know?
We look at how the market for cyber insurance is evolving and how IT security chiefs can avoid buying the wrong level of cover
Hydrogen’s promise: How fuel cells might power lower-carbon datacentres
Could UK datacentre operators soon adopt emerging hydrogen technologies to reach expanding energy and emissions requirements?
CDO interview: Matthew Lawson, chief digital officer, Ribble Cycles
The 125-year-old bicycle manufacturer is transforming its business with digital innovations such as live streaming and online personalisation