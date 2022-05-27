Consistency is key to mitigate outsourcing risk

Technology is evolving at a faster pace than ever – and businesses need to keep up. No one company can cover all bases internally when it comes to putting in place the technology and resources you need to see your business thrive. So, with this in mind, firms of all sizes are increasingly relying on outsourced technology to grow and succeed.

However, this often opens up your business to the increased risk of cyber attacks due to the varying safety protocols of suppliers and the constant need for education when it comes to utilising these tools effectively, and, more importantly, safety when it comes to protecting your organisation’s data and information.

A clear and concise plan for mitigating risk is key. Not only that, but a consistent approach to cyber security must be put in place and adhered to across the board. This behaviour should encompass everyone you work with, your employees and supply chain, how you work and the technology you use.

Failure to put a consistent plan in place that encompasses all three of these areas could be critical, whether financially, reputationally or operationally.

Why people matter The latest figures from the government’s Cyber security breaches survey 2022 illustrate the need for employee education when it comes to cyber security. The survey found that just under one in five businesses (17%) and charities (19%) provided training or awareness-raising sessions specifically for those not directly involved in cyber security. The findings state that relevant training and awareness-raising sessions are more commonplace in larger organisations, with 61% of businesses and 64% of charities with an income of £5m saying they have offered this training in the past 12 months. However, in both micro/small businesses and charities with an income below £100,000, the figure dropped to just 16%. The research reveals a monumental gap in the reality of education within businesses around cyber security and what is required to protect a business in the real world. With increasing reliance on outsourced technology to carry out business processes, the need for education can only increase. And this is true across all business areas, from accounting to procurement, marketing and everything in between. A step-change is needed when it comes to staff usage of this technology where they consider cyber security as part of their everyday use of such tools. Consistently raising awareness of the risks posed by using outsourced technology and providing employees with the knowledge they need to navigate these challenges is key to keeping your business safe.