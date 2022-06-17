Consider governance, coordination and risk to secure supply chain

The Covid-19 pandemic, shifts in the global economy and the Ukraine conflict have further strained an already imperfect global supply chain. Based on a recent ISACA survey of more than 1,300 IT professionals, there is reason to be concerned about any supply chain-reliant organisation’s ability to fulfill business objectives.

Myriad global, geographic and geopolitical factors increase an already dynamic threat landscape, making governance, coordination and risk management all the more important. However, implementing, executing and optimising strategies, plans and processes are challenging with an increasingly complex global supply chain. Three of the top concerns from the ISACA survey are highlighted below, with recommendations on how to tackle each.

84% of respondents say their organisation’s supply chain needs better governance To improve your organisation’s supply chain governance, identify critical business functions and how your particular supply chain impacts them. To do this: Perform a business impact analysis and determine the potential cost and impact of not having these resources. Develop a roadmap to prioritise your efforts on these critical parts of your supply chain. Be honest: can your organisation function without these resources, and are there other sources or suppliers for like items? Improve confidence in your supply chain by mapping it out, identifying key stakeholders, and regularly communicating with them. Develop contingency and communication plans. By working with your suppliers and identifying critical points of contact and contingency plans, your organisation will have workable controls to improve your supply chain. Finally, ensure all stakeholders are engaged. The biggest surprises happen when all stakeholders are not involved, and suddenly an essential resource runs low or out. Overcommunicate with your stakeholders the importance of understanding their vital resources and what supplies they need to continue to operate. Only then can your organisation’s management plan and prioritise what needs to be done. We no longer have the luxury of a quick turnaround on needed supplies and resources.

66% of respondents were concerned about poor information security practices by suppliers Governance is all about prioritisation, communication and responsibility. Recommendations include: Meet with critical suppliers and have them demonstrate their information security practices. If they fail to do so, determine whether other suppliers can provide a similar product. Ensure your current suppliers understand that their lack of cooperation is endangering your business relationship. Ensure future contracts with all suppliers include methods for assessing the information security posture of a supplier, methods to verify the information security maturity of a supplier, and processes for information sharing, especially during incidents or crises. Prioritise onboarding and offboarding processes for all suppliers/vendors. Finally, have recurring meetings with your critical suppliers. Establish methods to plan and randomly test your supply chains with your suppliers. These tests can be walkthroughs, vulnerability assessments, security audits or penetration tests. Have agreements with the suppliers on how they will address or mitigate issues discovered during the testing. Have processes to verify that controls and mitigations are relevant and maintained for the current shared risks.