Conservative Party: Fostering an environment for IT and digital to flourish

The UK is a world leader in areas such as information technology and digital services. But we can, and must, go further. To do so, we need to break the deadlock in Parliament, get Brexit done and ensure that we are fostering the very best environment in which our IT and digital services can flourish.

A Conservative majority government will get Brexit done and move on with a programme of investment in education, infrastructure and technology, to create a high-wage, high-skill, low-tax economy.

We know that computing and automation are changing how businesses function and transforming workplaces and jobs. This isn’t something that we should fear – on the contrary, we should be excited by what awaits us. After we leave the European Union, we will be free to develop forward-looking regulations that ensure we are first in line to develop and benefit from the technologies of the future.

And to make sure that we continue to lead in this field, we must reboot our training system so that public services, businesses and workers have the skills they need to thrive. We want to train up hundreds of thousands more highly skilled apprentices, in areas like coding. There will also be opportunities for apprentices in big new infrastructure projects – hospitals, schools, transport projects and our multibillion-pound fibre and 5G programme.

Better skills We must ensure that children are leaving school better equipped to deal with the new world of computing, automation and technology. We have made significant progress, but there is more to do to level up the skills of the entire nation. Children and young adults that are passionate about computing must know that they have the same opportunities to succeed – from London to Lancaster and Falmouth to Fleet. That is why I am so pleased that our manifesto commits to introducing a £3bn National Skills Fund over the next Parliament, to provide matching funding for individuals and SMEs for high-quality education and training. We are also investing almost £2bn to upgrade the entire further education college estate. And we’ll also have 20 Institutes of Technology, which connect high-quality teaching in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) to business and industry. We are committing to the fastest-ever increase in domestic public R&D spending, including in basic science research to meet our target of 2.4% of GDP being spent on R&D across the economy. Some of this new spending will go to a new agency for high-risk, high-payoff research, and we will continue to support our outstanding science sector as we leave the EU. By getting Brexit done, we will be able to design immigration routes for those that make the biggest contribution – making the UK a magnet for the best and the brightest. A Conservative majority government will create bespoke visa schemes for new migrants who will fill the shortages in our public services, build the companies and innovations of the future and benefit Britain as we move towards our positive post-Brexit future. We want to be able to recruit leaders in their field to come to the UK. The small number of the best technology and science graduates from the top universities in the world will be offered fast-track entry to the UK – as they will help drive the UK’s scientific and technological progress.