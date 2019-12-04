Australia's broadband network is a cautionary tale for UK broadband policy

Telecoms businesses in the private sector, many of whom are sponsors of the Broadband Stakeholder Group, are investing at scale to make digital connectivity a reality for communities and businesses across the UK, and to unleash the opportunities that the fastest fibre broadband and 5G will provide for all.

Any proposal – such as that included in the Labour Party’s election manifesto – to create a national broadband monopoly in the UK would be based on a radical misdiagnosis of the current UK market.

Australia’s National Broadband Network (NBN) has been suggested as a model for the UK, but this was created to address a very different problem, and has turned out to be a very poor solution.

At the time of NBN’s creation in 2009, Australian broadband development was largely stalled, with Telstra providing limited prospects of widespread movement beyond basic ADSL.

This is starkly different from the UK in 2019, which has near-ubiquitous superfast services delivering at least 30Mbps, a majority with access to 300Mbps or more, and swathes of investment announced for fibre-to-the-premise (FTTP) deployments totalling over 30 million premises.