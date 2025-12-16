To mark the end of 2025, I was going to write about the amazing work of Francesca Bria and her colleagues who have created the fascinating and very informative website The authoritarian stack - How tech billionaires are building a post-democratic America and why Europe is next. The site outlines five domains of privatised sovereignty - data, defence, space, energy and money. In other words, the foundations of democratic power.

Bria suggests these domains “form the architecture of privatised sovereignty - a technological regime where power flows through laws, infrastructure and automated platforms”.

It's a perfect explanation to the question I posed in my first article of 2025 for Computer Weekly, about who exactly were the people surrounding Donald Trump at his inauguration - and what do they want?

I was going to follow my analysis of The authoritarian stack with a counter-proposal referencing Bria and her colleagues on an alternative view of what the future could hold – titled, A European alternative for digital sovereignty.

According to Martin Hullin, director of the digitalisation and the common good programme at German non-profit foundation Bertelsmann Stiftung, this report maps a way forward, “Recognising that complete self-sufficiency is neither feasible nor desirable, the initiative calls instead for a shared effort to bolster strategic capabilities and cultivate beneficial international partnerships. It also seeks to demonstrate that digital sovereignty is not about isolation but about advancing a shared vision of the common good”.

Hullin invites us to "consider how this mapping and its recommendations can help spark innovations that are both competitive and compassionate… to build a future in which digitalisation serves not as a source of division but as a force for the common good."

A way out of the mess These are very important things. They are things you need to understand. They shine a light on a positive and meaningful way out of the mess we are in. They are things you should definitely read if you want to know what’s really going on in the world. But then my worldview turned right on its head when I came across an interview with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman speaking to US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel. Midway through the interview Altman states, “I cannot imagine having gone through… figuring out how to raise a newborn without ChatGPT.” Imagine that - people somehow raising a newborn child without ChatGPT? As a human who has actually had a baby, I can reassure all you anxious readers that not only has it been possible for us to do this, we’ve been doing it for centuries without the help of Sam Altman and ChatGPT. Obviously before ChatGPT we understood that it takes “a village to raise a child” - our families, friends, communities, neighbours, teachers, civil society and amazingly our own innate instincts as well, or what we generally call “parents”. Now thank God all we will need is ChatGPT - how amazingly efficient. Er - thanks so much, Sam? Incredibly Altman makes this statement while at the same time being comfortable with the contradictory statement he made in an earlier OpenAI podcast suggesting that people “have a very high degree of trust in ChatGPT, which is interesting because, like, AI hallucinates. It should be the tech that you don’t trust that much”. So which is it Mr Altman? Should I trust something as important as raising my baby to you or not? Of course, of note and utterly predictable is the help Altman actually asked ChatGPT for in relation to his baby. Turns out it's all about competitive advantage. He met another tech bro at a party who had a child the same age as his own. His colleague mentioned that his child was crawling at six months. Altman's, on the other hand, was not. When the AI bubble bursts - and it will - it will take us all with it. That’s not a future I’d wish for any child and it’s why we should be more worried about the impact of ChatGPT on our children than its ability to raise them Fuelled with anxiety and envy at such extraordinary baby prowess, Altman raced home to ask ChatGPT if something was wrong and whether he should take his six-month old to the doctor to check his progress. Here is what his machine told him: “Of course it's normal, of course you don’t need to go to the doctor. You know parents do all these sorts of things. And, by the way, this is personalised - ChatGPT gets to know you. And, you know, you’re the CEO of OpenAI. You probably are around all these high-achieving people. Maybe you don’t want to project that onto your kid? And you should maybe just relax and he’ll be fine.”