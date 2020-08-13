A CIO’s journey through the Covid-19 crisis

We are all experiencing the dramatic changes that Covid-19 has ushered in and the effect it is having on nearly every area of our lives. While technology has played a significant role in how we have been able to deal with the pandemic, the crisis has also had a huge impact on technology and the role of IT in organisations.

As IT professionals, we spend a lot of time thinking about what could go wrong. We do this because we know that if the IT systems are unavailable, it impacts the business. So, disaster recovery and business continuity are in our DNA.

The challenge we often have is getting non-IT people to think about it and engage in preparation for “something going wrong”. The Covid-19 events and the speed with which the situation escalated has highlighted to all staff the importance of preparation.

Throughout the pandemic, FDM’s IT department focused on two main objectives – protecting the firm and supporting all departments to ensure business continuity.

Protecting the firm is founded on the idea that any IT security breaches, system outages or data protection and loss issues could distract valuable staff from the second objective. The IT security team at FDM has been working tirelessly to protect the organisation from cyber attacks, which have increased since the beginning of the pandemic. In a single day, we receive more than 275,000 attacks, all of which our IT security team is constantly protecting us from.

Behind the scenes over the past four years, while IT was implementing Microsoft Office 365 and other tools, the IT security team has been implementing what we call “the onion”. This is an IT security strategy that involves layering different types of protection on top of one another. Each successive layer of the onion addresses a different type of risk or threat and provides a further level of protection to the system users.

Border protection Protection starts at the UK border, where the traffic to and from our IT estate is monitored by a government agency. This is done because certain characteristics of our company profile qualify us for this protection, such as our FTSE status and our client list. We have built a firewall surrounding our estate, consisting of servers and software that monitor traffic in and out of FDM’s IT premises. Alongside Microsoft Outlook, we have other email systems, which provide resilience and back-up for our emails. All these systems have protection against malicious and suspicious emails and quarantine them when they arrive at an employee’s inbox. Nearly half of the emails sent to FDM never hit a real mailbox because they are intercepted and blocked. We also have tools that use artificial intelligence to spot and report any abnormal behaviour in our IT systems. These tools are initially set to listen to the estate – 4,000 PCs, 600 servers, hundreds of applications and about 6,000 users – for a number of weeks, whereby they “learn” what normal behaviour is and can subsequently identify unusual behaviour and raise the alarm. The devices our employees use have multiple layers of protection which look out for any threat, and this data is monitored in real time by the IT security team.