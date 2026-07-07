Can Oman become the Gulf’s third AI infrastructure hub?

As Gulf states race to build the infrastructure that underpins the artificial intelligence (AI) economy, Oman is taking a different approach from its larger neighbours. Instead of trying to match the UAE’s AI ecosystem or Saudi Arabia’s sizeable capital deployments, Muscat is positioning itself as a neutral, highly connected hub for sovereign AI infrastructure and advanced computing.

To support that goal, the Sultanate is offering tax incentives, full foreign ownership and streamlined regulations to attract investment in semiconductors, robotics and AI-ready datacentres.

The centrepiece of the strategy is the AI Special Zone, established under Royal Decree 50/2026. The initiative forms part of a broader effort to transform Oman from a consumer of advanced technologies into a developer and exporter of AI-driven capabilities under Oman Vision 2040.

Oman is not trying to outspend the UAE or Saudi Arabia. Instead, it is betting that digital sovereignty, global connectivity and lower infrastructure costs can help it carve out a unique role in the Gulf’s AI ecosystem.

The challenge is whether these advantages can outweigh the pull of capital, compute capacity and mature ecosystems that favour the region’s established AI hubs.

Why Oman believes it can compete The Sultanate hosts one of the Middle East’s highest concentrations of international submarine cable landings, giving it direct access to major data routes linking Asia, Africa and Europe. Officials believe the combination of connectivity, resilience and geographic diversity could make Oman an attractive location for AI infrastructure and data-intensive workloads. Ali Amur Al Shidhani, undersecretary for communications and information technology at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT), claims Oman is building for the long term rather than chasing quick wins. “Oman offers a differentiated value proposition that extends beyond traditional investment incentives,” he said, highlighting digital sovereignty, strong connectivity and sustainable ecosystem development. Oman presents a distinctive value proposition for AI infrastructure, complementing rather than competing directly with larger Gulf markets like the UAE and Saudi Arabia Kamel Al-Tawil, Equinix As part of that push, the government is advancing the Oman Digital Triangle initiative to create green AI datacentre clusters, supported by competitive energy, targeted incentives and business-friendly policies. It is also investing in sovereign AI capabilities, including Mueen AI, a national generative AI model for government use, as well as planned graphics processing unit (GPU) and high-performance computing (HPC) resources. This approach resonates with operators on the ground. “Oman presents a distinctive value proposition for AI infrastructure, complementing rather than competing directly with larger Gulf markets like the UAE and Saudi Arabia,” said Kamel Al-Tawil, Equinix’s managing director for the Middle East and North Africa. The company sees growing demand for locations that can deliver low-latency regional connectivity and geographic diversity. Still, connectivity by itself is not enough. The bigger question is whether Oman can build enough ecosystem scale to attract sustained enterprise and hyperscaler investment.

Scale remains the biggest hurdle Connectivity, sovereignty and geography give Oman a chance, but scale is still the dominant force in the Gulf’s AI race. Ahmad Shehab, research analyst at Counterpoint Research, argues that the gap between Oman and the region’s AI leaders remains substantial. While Dubai ranked fourth and Abu Dhabi eighth in Counterpoint’s 2025 AI cities index, Muscat did not make the top 100. “Although Oman is enforcing the 2040 vision, it is likely to reinforce the national economy but unlikely to turn Oman into a regional hub under the current parameters,” he said. Frontier AI models like ChatGPT and Claude will always be hungry for large infrastructure and energy. It’s all about energy cost. If Oman provides competitive energy costs for companies like OpenAI and Anthropic, it will help make AI more affordable Ahmad Khalafallah, EIM Group Shehab argues that AI leadership requires far more than GPUs and capital. Strong regulatory frameworks, talent pipelines, ecosystem coordination and global partnerships are equally important. Those are areas where the UAE and Saudi Arabia have built clear advantages through years of hyperscaler investments, startup ecosystem development and national AI programmes. Enterprise leaders are equally focused on practical economics. Ahmad Khalafallah, CIO at Egyptian International Motors (EIM Group), believes most enterprise value will come from local and domain-specific AI models rather than frontier systems. “Frontier AI models like ChatGPT and Claude will always be hungry for large infrastructure and energy,” he said. “It’s all about energy cost. If Oman provides competitive energy costs for companies like OpenAI and Anthropic, it will help make AI more affordable.”