Berlin Fire and Rescue Service enhances passive network infrastructure

As part of assisting the German emergency service’s clear stated mission to extinguish fires before they start, network cabling provider from Trans Data Elektronik (TDE) has revealed it has been working with the Berlin Fire and Rescue Service to upgrade the core network on which its operations are based, guaranteeing security and reliability at every level and elevating capability in the server room.

Responding to more than 500,000 calls a year and rising, the Berlin Fire and Rescue Service plays a key role in keeping the German capital running safely day in, day out. It employs more than 6,600 people in fire-fighting and rescue service, administration and trainee programmes to handle the immense workload, operating out of 35 fire stations spread across the city.

In addition to handling fire emergencies, emergency medical services make up the vast majority of its operations at 86%, followed by technical assistance and reconnaissance.

To guarantee smooth operations, the service requires a high-performance and stable IT infrastructure to reliably respond to emergency calls and coordinate operations. However, over time, the department has accumulated a multitude of different systems and add-ons in its server racks – a complex environment that is regarded as no longer meeting current requirements.

Indeed, the server cabinets dated from 1991 and 1992, and due to numerous retrofitted cables and components, could only be opened with great difficulty and by a dedicated team of technicians.

There was no active ventilation; the air conditioning was too noisy and incorrectly sized; and the power distribution system was limited to a simple power strip. Copper, fibre-optic patch and power cables would lie haphazardly side by side on the cable rack, and a lack of cable management systems resulted in a confusing tangle of cables. This made maintenance work, upgrades and repairs considerably more difficult.

Essentially, the condition of the server room did not meet the required security standards in any respect – neither operationally or physically nor in terms of information technology. A comprehensive overhaul was essential.