EE scales Ben Nevis mountain rescue connectivity

In August 2024, the UK’s leading mobile operator, BT Group-owned EE, entered into a mobile services agreement worth £1.85bn with the Home Office under the emergency services network (ESN) critical 4G communications system covering the most remote parts of the UK.

In its latest move, the company is partnering with Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team (LMRT) to enable the use of an existing 35m mast site to aid search and rescue communications operations in the area.

As well as being a part of the ESN – which is designed for dedicated use by Britain’s Emergency Services and other authorised first responders – and supporting 999 coverage to all visitors, the mast is providing connectivity to EE customers living in and visiting the area.

LMRT is based in Fort William, in the Glen Nevis region and close to the foot of Ben Nevis, the highest mountain in the UK (1344m/4409ft). Its area of operation covers the area of Lochaber district, which takes in the small isles of the Inner Hebrides with Knoydart, the only real wilderness area in Britain, forming its Northwest boundary. The area attracts more than 400,000 visitors per year and is a popular yet hazardous destination for hiking, climbing and other outdoor pursuits. 2024 is on track to be LMRT’s busiest year ever.

It is in a prime location to support LMRT’s need for shadow coverage in the Ben Nevis area – lighting up areas which previously received no coverage due to “shadows” caused by the natural terrain – and to eradicate a coverage not-spot at the very top of the Glen.

Having identified these benefits, LMRT and EE have worked together to deploy a single antenna and cable to the structure to enable greater range and more effective communications during LMRT’s search and rescue operations

While the site has been live since early 2024 for its primary purpose of providing 4G connectivity and supporting the ESN, LMRT’s equipment was recently installed and is now operational, providing a vital service to the community as an additional layer of safety which previously did not exist.

Since the installation just under two months ago, the rescue team has responded to 17 callouts. Two of these were in areas which previously had no coverage on the footpath leading to the Steall Waterfall, while a further nine were on aspects of Ben Nevis where coverage has been significantly improved.

Commenting on the deployment, LMRT secretary and medical officer Ian Pooleman said: “Communications play a vital role in all of our rescue operations. We primarily use VHF radios to communicate with our base and other team members on the hill.

“We have had communication challenges in Glen Nevis and some aspects of Ben Nevis for many years, and the opportunity to locate a ‘repeater’ on this tower, with the support of BT Group, will make our operations safer and more efficient.”

BT Group’s Tower Division director David McKean added: “We’re delighted to be able to support Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team’s search and rescue efforts through the deployment of vital communications equipment on our tower at Glen Nevis.

“This is a simple yet effective example of how we can diversify the use of our portfolio of physical assets, many of which are in remote locations, to support the UK’s broader digital needs and connect more people for good, both now and into the future.”