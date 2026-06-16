Insurance industry AI recruitment correlates with success

Insurance companies recruited 32% more artificial intelligence (AI) experts last year despite an overall reduction in staff numbers, according to research.

In its latest index for AI adoption in the insurance sector, benchmarking company Evident revealed that one in every 50 jobs in the sector is now an AI-based role. This comes at a time when the overall workforce declined by 2.2%.

The importance of AI recruitment was highlighted by the AI index, finding that the highest-ranked firm in terms of adoption, Allianz, employs 28% more AI specialists than its nearest competitor, AXA, which was ranked number two.

The insurance sector’s take-up of AI mirrors that of its banking counterparts, which lead the way in adopting the technology. In April, Evident revealed that one in 50 employees recruited by the top 10 banks work in AI-related roles and stated that AI roles could soon be the only “safe jobs” in the banking sector.

AI is now also core to the plans of large insurance companies. Barbara Karuth-Zelle, group chief operating officer at Allianz, which ranked highest in Evident’s AI adoption index, said AI doesn’t change its ambition, but “accelerates” how it delivers on it.

“Behind this ranking are thousands of moments: a claim processed faster, a customer experience reimagined, a partner better connected, a colleague freed up for what truly matters. And we are determined to keep going – an inspiring, transformative journey,” said Karuth-Zelle.

Zurich’s chief information and digital officer, Ericson Chan, said the insurer’s ranking at number four “signals a broader transformation from use cases to enterprise-wide execution and change”.

He added: “AI is no longer a technology initiative. It is becoming Zurich’s operating system.”