MPs call for UK government to back sovereign IT

MPs are calling on the government to reduce the UK’s dependency on big technology companies amid concerns that the state is over-reliant on overseas suppliers, posing national security and economic risks.

An amendment to the Cyber Security and Resilience Bill (CSRB), backed by 20 MPs, calls for the government to publish a digital security strategy to assess the risks of relying on overseas technology in critical infrastructure.

The move comes as the European Commission sets out plans for a programme to build sovereign IT capabilities, including European datacentres and a move to open source software to reduce dependency on US technology suppliers.

The amendment, proposed by Liberal Democrat MP Victoria Collins, which will be debated today, calls on the British government to publish a “digital sovereignty strategy” that will commit to building technology capabilities in the UK and to reduce dependency on overseas suppliers.

The amendment, which covers critical digital and managed service providers, would require the government to set out a strategy to mitigate the risks of foreign interference and the UK’s reliance on foreign suppliers. It also calls for an assessment of the risks associated with hardware, software, supply chains and procurement processes.

The MPs argue that a digital sovereignty strategy is necessary to ensure that government departments do not get “locked in” to proprietary technology from big tech companies, making it difficult or impossible for them to change suppliers.

The strategy would also support UK jobs, skills and innovation by encouraging investment in UK technology companies and making it easier for them to win government contracts.