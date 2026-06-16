XR market rewriting its own rules as smart glasses use surges

The extended reality (XR) market is at a genuine inflection point where viewing technology has crossed the fashion threshold and people will wear the latest devices, but according to research from IDC, the real competition for players in the industry is not hardware but instead platform, ecosystem and artificial intelligence (AI).

The IDC Worldwide quarterly wearable device tracker and the IDC Worldwide augmented and virtual reality headset tracker conclude that companies that can deliver seamless, always-on assistance through a pair of glasses that people want to wear will define this decade’s computing transition.

The research firm found that smart glasses without displays surged 167% year-on-year (YoY) in Q1 2026, reaching approximately 2.25 million units in a single quarter. Putting that into perspective, IDC noted that the entire category shipped roughly the same number – 2.7 million units – in all of 2024 than it did in the first three months of this year, which it said it “the kind of growth that reorganises industries.”

Looking at the leading companies, the data showed that Meta continued to dominate, with 69.2% market share in Q1 2026, which is a commanding lead built on the strength of its Ray-Ban partnership with EssilorLuxottica, which has been a “marketing machine that few hardware companies can replicate”. IDC stated that the Ray-Ban Meta lineup has done something rare in consumer tech: creating devices people are genuinely unafraid to be seen wearing in public.

IDC regarded the rest of the competitive field as remaining fragmented – RayNeo gained a 3.4% share, attributed to low-cost display glasses; while Xiaomi held 3.1% share, fuelled primarily by Chinese shipments across its audio-first and camera-equipped models.

Viture’s expansion into US retail and the launch of its Beast glasses is said to have helped the company rank fourth with 2.5% share, while XREAL rounded out the top five with 2% as the company preps for a big push on the Android XR platform. The rest of the market accounted for around 19.8% of business collectively and is expected to grow as more suppliers enter.

Looking at how it expects the market to grow, IDC noted that there was competitive pressure building on Meta whose lead was “not impenetrable”, with it likely that the challengers assembling against it will be formidable.

Principally, it cited Google, which said it was entering the smart glasses race with an advantage no rival can manufacture overnight as it has “an ecosystem already embedded in billions of lives”, namely already in people’s email, photos, search history and calendars.

“When someone puts on a pair of Android XR glasses, the AI assistant doesn’t need an introduction. It already knows you,” said the analyst house. “That depth of integration is structurally different from what Meta offers. Meta’s glasses are compelling, but they require a smartphone connection and depend heavily on Meta’s own social and advertising platform for discovery and relevance. Google, by contrast, is creating stickiness through the very services consumers already use daily.”

In addition, it said Snap has spent a decade building something no hardware startup can buy overnight: a generation of users who think in visual, ephemeral, camera-first terms. IDC calculated that its Lens Studio ecosystem already has tens of thousands of developers who have spent years building AR experiences, meaning the content and creative layer for its Specs OS arrives largely pre-built.

Five generations of Spectacles hardware, sold initially at a loss and iterated quietly, are said to have given Snap real-world learnings on optics, thermal management and social comfort that simply cannot be shortcut. Moreover, unlike every other company entering the space, IDC believes that Snap has demonstrated that it can change how a generation communicates through software alone, a harder trick than shipping hardware.

The Chinese vendor ecosystem, including Xiaomi, Huawei, Alibaba, and RayNeo among a growing cast of others, will apply sustained pressure on pricing and volume, particularly in Asia-Pacific markets.

Highlighting a crucial technology development factor, IDC observed that what unites Google, Samsung and Snap is the critical shared requirement of a smartphone. Meta’s Ray-Ban glasses also depend on a phone for full functionality, but Google and Samsung’s glasses will be deeply integrated with the Android XR ecosystem, leaning heavily into existing device relationships.