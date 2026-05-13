AI threats push Middle East CISOs towards identity-first security

Cyber security leaders in the Middle East are adjusting to a new reality where artificial intelligence (AI) is sharpening attacks even as it strengthens defences. Conversations with regional chief information security officers (CISOs), analysts and suppliers reveal a clear shift. Social engineering has become far more convincing, shadow AI is creating constant risks, and security teams are under pressure to operate at the same speed as the threats they face.

What has changed most is not just the volume of attacks, but their quality. The regular warning signs that once helped flag phishing or impersonation attempts have largely disappeared.

Aus Alzubaidi, CISO at MBC Group, points to a rise in well-written, contextually relevant spear phishing and deepfake impersonation. In the region, he says, attackers are already using AI-generated audio and video to impersonate executives and authorise transactions. “What once seemed theoretical is now playing out in real operations,” he says.

That erosion of trust is now being exploited at scale. Roland Daccache, director of sales engineering for the Middle East and North Africa at CrowdStrike, says AI is accelerating every stage of the attack lifecycle, not just improving content. The company’s 2026 global threat report recorded an 89% year-on-year increase in activity by AI-enabled adversaries.

Osama M. Hijji, group CISO at EFG Holding, says advanced persistent threat (APT) groups are using AI to accelerate malware development, mount more complex distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks and launch sophisticated phishing campaigns. This is resulting in social engineering that feels credible, making malicious activity harder to detect.

AI’s dual impact on security While risks dominate most conversations, not every security leader sees AI as a net negative. Alzubaidi is clear on this. “AI is helping me as a defender more than it is helping the attackers,” he said. “That is my honest view.” Triage is faster, correlation is stronger, and analysts can work at a higher level once AI handles the noise. “If the fundamentals are strong, AI makes a good team faster,” he adds. AI is helping me as a defender more than it is helping the attackers Aus Alzubaidi, MBC Group That upside is already reshaping how security teams operate. There is growing demand for what Daccache describes as “agentic SOCs” (security operations centres) in which analysts oversee fleets of intelligent agents that handle triage, investigation and response. The goal is to operate at machine speed against AI-driven threats, freeing humans to focus on strategy and judgement. But the same momentum is creating new risks. Business units across organisations are adopting AI tools faster than security teams can evaluate them. This is driving a surge in shadow AI, with sensitive data getting into systems that often lack visibility or control. This is something Alzubaidi deals with daily. “A policy tells people what they should do. It does not tell you what they are actually doing,” he said. Without technical controls, monitoring and clear data boundaries, policies offer limited protection. Execution gaps are compounding the problem. Nitin Gulia, a Dubai-based IT risk and cyber security executive, highlights data readiness, legacy system integration, model governance and skilled talent as the biggest constraints. Many organisations are still experimenting with AI in security rather than deploying it at scale, even as the technology gets embedded across their wider operations.