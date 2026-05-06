Netherlands moves GPT-NL from lab to live: first pilots under way

The Netherlands is not waiting for Big Tech to solve its artificial intelligence (AI) problem. Since late February, five organisations have been running feasibility studies with the beta version of GPT-NL, a national language model developed by applied research organisation TNO, the Netherlands Forensic Institute and SURF, the IT cooperative of Dutch educational and research institutions.

The number is set to grow to 10 by spring 2026, with a broader commercial roll-out planned for the second half of the year.

The move marks a significant shift for a project that, when it launched in late 2023, was met with healthy scepticism. With a starting budget that is a rounding error by Big Tech standards, the question was always whether GPT-NL could deliver something genuinely useful – not just a research artefact, but a model that organisations could deploy. The progress report published in February 2026 suggests the project is closing in on that goal.

From pre-training to practice Pre-training of the model is complete. According to GPT-NL R&D manager Frank Brinkkemper in the progress report, early benchmark results are encouraging: on summarisation tasks, GPT-NL already outperforms older models such as GPT-3 – notable given the difference in resources. Standard benchmarks including EuroEval are being used to measure performance, with corrections applied where benchmarks are not fully calibrated for Dutch. The feasibility studies now under-way are designed to answer the harder question: does the model hold up in practice, on real infrastructure, for real tasks? Each launching customer works with a TNO team that installs the model on-premise, runs a series of tests over three to six months and then iterates towards specific use cases. The customers pay for the research programme – covering staff hours, licensing and an optional community fee – while final pricing for the broader market has yet to be set. The first five participants are, notably, not from the open market. Three use cases are financed by the Dutch Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations, with TNO and the NFI as the other two. That proximity to the project’s own initiators is a pragmatic choice, but it does mean the claim of broad sectoral relevance will be tested more rigorously in the next phase. The applications being tested span a range of public sector functions. One pilot involves Gem, a virtual municipal assistant already used by nearly 30 Dutch municipalities, which handled close to 70,000 conversations in 2024. The question being investigated is whether GPT-NL improves the quality of Gem’s responses to citizen queries compared to currently deployed models. A second use case centres on HIP, a communication assistant whose name translates roughly as Clear, Intelligent and Productive. The tool helps civil servants draft government letters in plain language, which is a persistent challenge in Dutch public administration, where correspondence on debt and benefits can be notoriously hard for citizens to understand. GPT-NL is being benchmarked against the currently deployed commercial model. At the NFI, the model is being fine-tuned on forensic data to improve classification performance in investigations involving terabytes of evidence, a domain where processing speed and precision have direct consequences for criminal proceedings. TNO is also testing GPT-NL internally for its own classified and privacy-sensitive research projects, under a “Copilot, unless” policy, meaning commercial AI tools are the default, but GPT-NL steps in where data sensitivity demands it.

A global first in copyright licensing Perhaps the most internationally significant development in the past year is not technical but legal. GPT-NL has secured a licensing agreement with NDP, the Dutch association of commercial news publishers – covering national newspapers, platforms including NU.nl and RTL News, and broadcaster BNR. GPT-NL claims to be the first AI initiative anywhere in the world to have reached paid, consensual agreements with all major publishers in a single market for the use of their content in model training. The deal did not come easily. News media have more to lose than most in the large language model (LLM) era: their content has been scraped at scale without permission, then used to generate outputs that compete directly with journalism. “We set a precedent that strengthens the position of journalism in the Netherlands over the long term,” said Rien van Beemen, chair of NDP Nieuwsmedia, in the report. “AI innovation can happen ethically, without large-scale unlawful use of journalists’ work.” To address publisher concerns about content re-emerging from the model, GPT-NL has built in technical measures to prevent licensed material from being extracted via prompting. All licensing terms are publicly documented, and the framework allows for content withdrawal – though the team is candid that continuous model retraining on demand is not technically feasible. Instead, data providers who exit the project continue receiving compensation until a new model version is released. According to GPT-NL’s product manager Saskia Lensink, the approach has attracted attention from beyond the Netherlands: “Other European member states are asking how the ecosystem of public and private collaborating parties is legally and organisationally structured. We are the first country in the world to have succeeded in reaching an agreement with the publishers collectively.”